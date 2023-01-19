Emma Roberts served up another fashion win with a stunning red dress she wore on the red carpet to a movie premiere Tuesday night.

Emma promoted May I Do, which has a star-studded cast, including Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, and William H. Macy.

While Emma’s famous co-stars also dazzled on the red carpet, Emma stole the show with some help from a regular collaborator.

Brit Elkin, Emma’s longtime stylist and a close friend made sure that Emma looked her best and created a magical ensemble.

The Nickelodeon alum wore a bold color for the New York City event with a red gown from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini’s Spring 2023 collection.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also received assistance from a famous jeweler, who helped Emma finish her fiery ensemble.

Emma Roberts stuns in Leighton Jewels for May I Do premiere

Emma’s dress featured an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder vibe, with ruched tulle decorating the piece. The gown also had a button-up center, flaring slightly at the hips for an elegant finish.

Jeweler Fred Leighton hooked Emma up with sparkles, including stunning 19th-century diamond pendant earrings. Emma also wore a red ruby and diamond bracelet, courtesy of Leighton Jewels’ jeweler Fred Leighton.

Emma’s tresses had the same tiramisu blonde effect with dark roots and bleached ends that she has sported since December.

The actress had dewy skin with a hint of blush and bold red lips. Her neckline was bare, allowing the half-off-the-shoulder feature to take center stage.

As Emma continues promoting the film in theaters on January 27, fans can expect more fashion moments from the beautiful actress.

While on the red carpet, Emma discussed her son Rhodes, who she had with ex-Garrett Hedlund.

Emma Roberts talks motherhood and being a working mom

PEOPLE caught up with Emma on the red carpet, and the mother of two-year-old son Rhodes had a lot to say about being a working mom.

The American Horror Stories actress explained, “It’s really hard. I now see why moms are always so tired!”

According to Emma, becoming a mother gave her a whole new perspective on life.

She continued, “I just see it from such a different perspective now. I see how being a mom is a full time job, so I see how for women who have full-time jobs and [are] full-time moms, it’s so hard, and I have so much respect for them.”

Finally, Emma expressed gratitude for her own mother, who has helped her immensely with Rhodes.