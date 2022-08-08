Emma Roberts stuns in red cowboy boots and floral gown with cut-outs for wedding fun

Emma Roberts showed off her flirty and fun side in a floral dress with cut-outs while attending a wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BillyBennight/Admedia

Emma Roberts looked stunning as she prepped to celebrate the wedding of a close friend.

The Scream 4 and Scream Queens actress, 31, showed off her florally-inclined ensemble with fans on Instagram as she rocked a flowery gown with tasteful chest cut-outs.

“you’re never too old to be a flower girl and never too young to be a ring bearer 💍 🌸,” Emma wrote as her caption before tagging pals Charlotte Rose Long and Gary Long, whose wedding she was attending.

In the three-part series, Emma glowed as she first posed holding her one-year-old son Rhodes, who was dapperly dressed in a white linen shirt and baby-blue shorts with his face turned away from the camera.

Emma wore her blonde hair back in a low ponytail with a perfect middle part to create a more dynamic look for the otherwise basic ‘do.

Keeping her makeup to a rosy-and-fresh-faced minimum, she added touches of pink hues to her cheeks and lips. Emma then put on a fun display of jazz hands in her second photo, holding both palms open wide as she gave an open-mouthed smile.

The snap revealed the front of Emma’s dress choice, giving fans a glimpse of the swirly petal designs that adorned her neck area and the mid-bust cut-out that gave just a peek of her skin.

Emma added red cowboy boots on her feet for an extra flair.

Emma Roberts heats up the internet in a paisley bikini

In July, Emma sent temperatures soaring when she offered up a shot of herself rocking a paisley bikini while on vacation in Italy.

The starlet turned up the heat in the brightly-colored two-piece as she gave a little leg show-off while posing poolside.

Sporting angular pink shades over her eyes, Emma looked beach-ready in her summery attire and proved that she can make every outfit she chooses look smashing.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund split

While the niece of Julia Roberts continues to pave her own path to fame, Emma hit the news wire for a different reason earlier this year.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Emma and her long-time boyfriend, and father of her son, announced that they had split up.

The news came shortly after baby Rhodes’ first birthday, with the couple of three years clearly being apart in all of the photos Emma uploaded to Instagram from the party.

While the break-up may have come as a shock to fans, rumors had circulated for a while that the pair were not necessarily in it for the long run.

A source revealed to Us Weekly in 2020, “[Emma and Garrett] are not talking an engagement or marriage at the moment. They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious.”