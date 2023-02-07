The beautiful Emma Roberts shared a smile with her fans as she glowed in a beautiful blue sequin dress.

The Scream Queens alum teamed up with the styling company Saks to share some “playful” styling advice for future events.

Emma is a successful actress, producer, book club host, mother, and even more so, an expert when it comes to fashion.

In her latest share, the multi-talented celeb demonstrated just that.

Emma was professionally photographed as she walked along the vibrant green grass and stared out into the glowing sun.

Luckily for fans, the blonde beauty uploaded her fashion tips and tricks onto her Instagram Story, sharing it with her 14.9 million followers.

Emma Roberts is stunning in her glitzy minidress

For the shot, Emma styled in an assortment of uniquely textured pieces that were created by various designers.

The actress sported Brandon Maxwell’s Esme Floral Sequin Minidress, which featured gorgeous embroidered flowers scattered throughout the piece.

To continue the “wrap party” fit, Emma wore a classic white tank top called the Jane Tank Top, also designed by Brandon Maxwell.

The celeb added Nili Lotan’s Marilou Patch-Pocket Denim Jacket and kept it draped over her shoulders for the shot.

Emma completed the layered look by adding a pair of lavender open-toed pumps.

The actress left her hair parted down the middle as she styled her golden locks in light waves.

She went with a soft look for her makeup as she wore light touches of mascara and blush and a pink-nude hue across her lips.

Pic credit: @emmaroberts/Instagram

Emma was kind enough to mention all the designers at the bottom of the post while also tagging Saks.

The celeb captioned the Story, “I love the idea of layering a little white tank under a strapless sequin dress—it feels playful and not so serious.”

Emma Roberts teams up with Prada

In another recent Instagram post, Emma teamed up with Prada to help promote some of their newest collections.

The blonde beauty expressed her admiration for the company as she announced that Prada has a new amazing collection of fine, sustainable jewelry.

For these particular shots, Emma was photographed wearing Prada’s Eternal Gold Heart earrings along with their matching heart pendant necklace. She also added one of their gold, triangle-shaped bracelets.

The actress wore a jet-black turtleneck sweater that highlighted the beautiful assortment of gold jewelry.

She wrote, “As if I couldn’t love @prada more! Check out the first truly sustainable fine jewelry collection by a global luxury brand! They use 100% certified recycled gold. I’m obsessed 🤍 @prada #pradafinejewelry 🖤 📸 @leighkeily.”