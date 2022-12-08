Emma Roberts attends a Saks event in a stylish little black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures

Emma Roberts looked divine in all-black at a recent event for Saks, a store for whom she has been named a Saks partner.

As part of Emma’s partner duties, she attended the swanky Saks gathering that saw the New York store go West Coast.

A fashionable group of people, including Emma, gathered at Caviar Kaspia on Melrose Place. Once inside, guests dined on caviar-topped baked potatoes that would make Kathy Hilton weep.

In fact, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was in attendance and likely enjoyed her favorite treat.

DJ Ashley Smith provided the soundtrack to the evening, which kicked off the holiday season for Saks.

Emma wore Emilia Wickstead, a designer who has been having a moment lately. Fashion fans may recall that Mariska Hargitay landed on numerous best-dressed lists thanks to her green Emilia Wickstead skirt that she wore at the People’s Choice Awards.

Emma Roberts stuns in Emilia Wickstead gown

Emma delivered another win for the brand with a black cocktail dress featuring a lace overlay and an A-line hem. Emma paired the dress with semi-sheer tights and heels by Loewe.

Emma looked stunning with her freshly-dyed blonde tresses, affectionately called tiramisu hair.

Emma’s longtime stylist and friend, Brit Elkin, helped the actress to get ready for the chic occasion and accompanied Emma to the event.

Emma posed with Saks CEO Marc Metrick, who made an appearance in her jam-packed IG carousel.

Also in attendance was Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe, who appeared in Emma’s pictures, sporting a very bright head of hair. Ava looked gorgeous with fiery orange hair and a spaghetti dress made of satin in a pretty shade of green.

A caption shared jointly on IG by Saks and Emma read, “About Last Night: Nothing beats drinks and dinner under the stars, especially when it’s at Caviar Kaspia. #Saks #SaksPartner.”

Emma’s petite figure showed that the American Horror Story actress was toned and trimmed.

Emma Roberts’ workout circuit

Emma worked with personal trainer Andrea Orbeck to stay in shape.

Andrea told SELF that Emma was very athletic and full of energy and that she created circuits for Emma, with each of the three circuits working different muscles.

First, Emma warmed up with some light cardio before going into a circuit with three or four exercises.

For example, one circuit required 15 squats, eight burpees, and eight triceps push-ups. Emma could do the circuit three times in rapid succession before hopping on the treadmill to recover.

She also gave specifics involving Emma’s treadmill configurations. Emma walks on the treadmill between each circuit at a 15 percent incline, going 2.8 mph. The treadmill allows Emma to keep her heart rate up while recovering for the next set.

Emma looks better than ever, and her commitment to fitness is crystal clear.