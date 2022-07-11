Emma Roberts sizzles in black swimsuit with perfect Italian view

Emma Roberts rocks a black swimsuit after Dolce & Gabbana show in Italy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emma Roberts made it three times a charm with a third swimsuit picture from sunny Italy.

The American Horror Story actress and fashionista hopped on a flight to Sicily, where she attended the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show with other fashion fans, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke.

Emma looked chic in a black swimsuit with a scoop neck made from recycled materials and stunned in the process.

Emma Roberts takes in the sun wearing a black swimsuit

Emma Roberts gave fans a look at her glamorous life in a new swimsuit photo. She wore a skin-tight black swimsuit while she soaked up the sun and got her daily dose of Vitamin D.

Emma posed on a balcony overlooking the ocean with a cappuccino in hand. The actress wore sunglasses and a headband to secure her blonde locks.

She placed a hand on the glass partition, which allowed her to see the outlook overlooking the water. The view was gorgeous, with lush greenery, blue skies, and multiple boats in the water.

Emma, who is a big fan of cruelty-free and ethically sourced swimsuits, tagged Masarà in the photo. Masarà is an Italian designer that manufactures swimsuits from “yarn to tag” in Italy with recycled nylon materials. She also tagged her good friend and stylist, Brit Elkin, who helped make her fashion dreams a reality by creating fabulous looks.

She wrote in the caption, “how do you say good morning in Italian? 🇮🇹 ☕️.”

Emma shared the photo with her 18.1 million Instagram followers and received more than 80k likes in under an hour.

Emma Roberts attends Dolce and Gabbana show with other well-known names

Emma Roberts went to Italy, where she not only posted tons of swimsuit pictures but also attended the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show. The actress shared a video and revealed that it takes a village to get a famous face ready for a show. The show was a big deal because it marked the tenth anniversary of the launch of the Italian designer Alta Moda. The event took place in Siracusa, Sicily, in Piazza Duomo.

Emma navigated entering a vehicle in stilettos and skin-tight couture, a difficult feat.

She wrote in the caption, “it’s never as glamorous as it looks @britelkin @elkin @dolcegabbana 🌸.”

Other famous faces in attendance at the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show included Kris Jenner, Heidi Klum, and Mariah Carey.