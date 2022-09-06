Emma Roberts shows off slim legs in thigh-skimming dress

Emma Roberts on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-11/StarMaxWorldwide

Scream Queens star Emma Roberts showed off her summer style at the beach earlier this week.

The actress posted pictures of herself in a sundress and shades for her outdoor adventure.

Roberts rocked a green and white striped dress paired with white wedges that showed off her long legs. She paired the ensemble with a matching green Chanel purse and classic black sunglasses.

The star tagged her stylist, Brit Elkin, and the brand Dolce and Gabbana in her Instagram Story.

The American Horror Story actress looked happy to be at the beach. In the second snap, the star laughed and threw her hand up in the air.

The actress wore her long blonde hair straight and kept her makeup natural for the day outside.

Pic credit: @emmaroberts/Instagram

Emma Roberts’ bustling career as an actress

There is no doubting that the actress has a busy year coming up. She recently announced she’ll star in Madame Web, a spin-off of the Spiderman universe.

Although the series is already in production, that’s not all the actress has to look forward to. Emma is set to follow in her famous aunt Julia Robert’s rom-com footsteps.

Roberts is set to appear in Space Cadet, a romantic comedy that will be available on Amazon Prime in 2023.

The new man in Emma Roberts’ life

It seems that as of now, the star may have a new man in her life. Actor Cody John posted an Instagram picture of the two that sparked relationship rumors.

The picture clearly showed Emma and Cody kissing on a boat, and both actors were seen wearing swimwear.

The romantic, black-and-white photo was the first time the couple has appeared on each other’s social media pages. While John didn’t tag the location in his post, he did include other pictures of his new lady on their vacation.

In terms of her past relationships, the actress was previously dating her American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters. The couple was on and off from 2012 to 2019.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the couple broke it off and Roberts was soon after seen walking and holding hands with Garrett Hedlund.

Currently, Roberts shares a son, Rhodes, with ex-boyfriend Hedlund. The couple broke up earlier this year.

Roberts is bound to have a busy fall as she juggles her busy career, new relationship, and life as a mother to a toddler.