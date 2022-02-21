Emma Roberts shows off slim figure in a bright pink bikini on Costa Rica vacation

Emma Roberts stuns fans after showing off her slim figure in a bright pink bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Based on her Instagram posts, Emma Roberts is taking a lot of time for herself following her split from Garrett Hedlund.

The American Horror Story actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a post from her most recent visit to Auberge Resorts’ Hacienda AltaGracia in Costa Rica, located at the foothills of the Talamanca Mountains.

Emma stunned fans as she showed off her slim figure while wearing a bright pink bikini. She captioned the photo, “It’s summer somewhere right?”

Emma Roberts sizzles in bright pink bikini in Costa Rica

Although it’s not the first time this year Emma has shared a hot pink bikini pic from Costa Rica, her most recent post takes on a new angle.

The first photo shows the actress from behind. She’s standing at a large sink, her back to the camera with her head turned slightly, allowing fans to view her face’s profile. Her blonde locks flow freely down her back as she gives a leggy display.

The second photo shows Emma completely stretched out on a table. She has a towel under her head and her body appears to be covered in a type of body mask. She gives the essence of utmost relaxation and self-care as she lays with her arms and legs out next to an indoor pool.

So far this year, Emma has shared three additional photos from the same resort, the first of which was posted at the end of January.

Emma Roberts’ time spent at Hacienda AltaGracia comes after she and Garrett Hedlund announced their separation at the end of 2021. Although Emma has been tight-lipped about their split, many fans believe she’s taking this time to herself to help move on from their split.

Garrett Hedlund has been dealing with legal trouble following their separation.

Garrett Hedlund faces public intoxication, DUI troubles following split from Emma Roberts

About a week before Emma Roberts shared her first post at Hacienda AltaGracia, Garrett was arrested for public intoxication in Franklin County, Tennessee. He faces a public intoxication charge for this incident and his court date is in March, but this isn’t the only legal trouble Garrett has found himself dealing with.

Garrett was previously charged with two DUI offenses in February of 2020. He was sentenced to three years probation and required to complete counseling for the incident. One charge was later dropped.

Garrett is now being sued in relation to his previous case. The lawsuit alleges that he attempted to leave the scene and didn’t call for help, resulting in the alleged victims being hospitalized with undocumented injuries.