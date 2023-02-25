After bringing the heat at New York Fashion Week, Emma Roberts brought her impeccable style to Italy for Milan Fashion Week.

Emma and her talented stylist, Brit Elkin, have been dazzling the fashion industry for years.

And based on Emma’s latest look, it remained clear that her fashion prowess was here to stay.

The niece of Julia Roberts attended the Prada show dressed in head-to-toe garments by the Italian brand.

Although she starred in Unfabulous, her latest look was anything but.

Emma’s 19.4 million Instagram followers were the lucky recipients of her gorgeous ensemble. The New York native shared a three-part carousel, revealing her Prada look and some fun in a hotel room.

Emma Roberts delivers fashion magic at Prada during Milan Fashion Week

The first picture showed Emma on a balcony, striking a pose and displaying her gorgeous Prada bag.

Emma had definite springtime energy, rocking pastel colors at the Fall 2023 Prada show. She sported a blue strapless dress with satin material and a midi hem. Emma donned the Prada Strapless satin and pongé dress from the Fall 2023 collection, with a price tag of $4,100.

She paired the baby blue dress with an oversized khaki jacket draped around her elbows.

The American Horror Story actress added a youthful vibe thanks to her chunky gold chain with massive links.

The fashionista completed the look with an embellished yellow Prada tote featuring sparkles for extra glamour.

In the second shot, Emma held a champagne flute for a celebratory moment while wearing a fluffy white robe.

The final image allowed fans to see Emma’s entire outfit, including strappy gold heels.

In her caption, Emma tagged her team of stylists and extended thanks to her crew.

When you think about Emma, facial hair probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. And there might be a good reason for that lack of association.

Emma Roberts promotes Finishing Touch Flawless

Emma Roberts became a brand ambassador for Finishing Touch Flawless.

Other well-known names representing the brand include Dixie D’Amelio and Amelia Gray Hamlin.

As for Emma, she has been the brand’s star ambassador, with prominent placement on the company’s social media pages.

Emma has promoted a few Finishing Touch Flawless staple items, including the Finishing Touch Flawless Brows Tool and the Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover, each retailing for $19.99.

However, Finishing Touch Flawless appears to be expanding its reach, joining the depuffing industry with a handy tool.

On Friday, Emma appeared in a new advertisement holding a roller. She carried the Finishing Touch Flawless Contour, with a price tag of $19.99.

Proponents of the face roller, like the one demonstrated by Emma, have long touted its lymphatic drainage and stimulating properties. In addition, the roller might increase blood flow to designated areas, such as the under-eyes region.

If Emma’s face was any indication, the tool certainly works wonders.

Fans can purchase Finishing Touch Flawless products, like the rose quartz roller, at Ulta Beauty.