Emma Roberts was pretty in pastel purple. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Emma Roberts stunned in a statement purple dress with a long coat as she was spotted in New York City on Tuesday.

The actress’ outfit was breathtaking, but her warm smile made the entire look. Her overall vibe was bright, energetic, and happy.

Emma sported the shiny minidress with a pastel purple hue, which featured a collar. The color of the dress brought out her clear skin, and the style accentuated her long legs.

The American Horror Story star paired the dress with a dark gold and white checkered coat, which gave the look a bright Alice in Wonderland aesthetic. The coat included the same fabric as the dress, which adorned the sleeves like flower petals.

Emma’s bright blonde hair was parted in the middle and cascaded behind her shoulders. Her makeup was perfect, with rosy red cheeks, pink lips, and glowing skin.

Julia Roberts’ niece completed her look with pink ballerina tights that highlighted the shape of her legs and cream-colored platform heels that added tremendously to her height.

Emma Roberts makes a statement to promote her newest film. Pic credit: Ulices Ramales/BACKGRID

Emma Roberts stars in a film

Emma constantly welcomes fashion into her life, but this pastel purple look was a special one for promoting her newest film, Maybe I Do, to the press.

The Hollywood star got dolled up just to let the press know about this film–where she will play the starring role.

Maybe I Do will be a comedy about a couple that has their parents meet each other. But it turns out the parents are already very well acquainted, to everyone’s surprise.

Emma seems assured that it will be a great film and is very excited for the world to watch her performance. The world seems as enthusiastic as she is, as her post earned over 500,000 likes and was flooded with thousands of comments.

Emma Roberts celebrates Maybe I Do

Emma has been non-stop promoting her film–and also celebrating it. She donned a bold red look to celebrate her film, and the star was absolutely stunning.

The 31-year-old was radiant in the off-the-shoulder dress, which she paired with matching red heels and cherry-red lips.

Her makeup was iconic, with long dark lashes and defined brows, and her blonde hair flowed as beautifully as ever.

She included a reminder of the release date in her caption, which is January 27. The post received over 140,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Emma Roberts partners with Saks Fifth Avenue

Emma is a talented movie star, but that isn’t all. She has used her many achievements to partner with brands such as Saks Fifth Avenue.

The star posted a series of photos to promote the brand, and she was gorgeous in the process. She sported a short black dress and smiled sweetly in front of large clear lettering that read, “SAKS.”

She captioned her post, “About Last Night: Nothing beats drinks and dinner under the stars, especially when it’s at Caviar Kaspia. #Saks #SaksPartner.”

Saks Fifth Avenue is a luxury department store chain known for selling high-end products at a discounted rate, and Emma is proud to partner with the brand.

It’s clear that Emma had a lovely night, and Saks Fifth Avenue was no doubt happy about the occasion as well. The post earned over 130,000 likes from Emma’s many fans.