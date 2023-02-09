When you think about a fashionable personality in Hollywood, Emma Roberts might come to mind, and with good reason.

The former Nickelodeon star has delivered stylish look after look with the help of her stylist team.

Therefore, it was no surprise when Saks Fifth Avenue secured Emma’s services.

Emma fit right in with the Saks crew, attending dinners in Los Angeles, and now, kicking off New York Fashion Week.

The American Horror Stories actress was on hand for the Saks NYFW kick-off event in Manhattan. The event, held at Aman Jazz Club, was attended by well-known faces and the fashion elite.

Besides welcoming New York Fashion Week, the show also launched a new Saks campaign starring Emma. Emma rubbed shoulders with Nicky Hilton Rothschild, LaQuan Smith, Alexandra O’Neill, and Jonathan Simkhai at the luxurious gathering. Meanwhile, British pop sensation Charli XCX provided entertainment for the evening, singing her greatest hits.

As for Emma, she looked divine in a white dress.

Emma Roberts stuns at Saks NYFW kick-off party

Emma and Saks shared a joint post on social media with highlights from the evening.

The first part of the post showed Emma smiling in front of a Saks step and repeat. She looked angelic in a white dress by Proenza Schouler with a bustier bodice and draped skirt.

For accessories, Emma rocked silver hoop earrings with matching bracelets. She carried a chic black leather Mini Jodie bag by Bottega Veneta.

Emma’s makeup included a berry lip stain, brown winged eyeliner, and rosy cheeks. As for her hair, Emma’s loose waves cascaded past her shoulders.

The second shot featured Emma posing with Charli XCX, who performed at the venue. Another picture was of Emma and Saks CEO Marc Metrick.

Finally, the post featured a peek behind the velvet ropes with a champagne tower.

And fashion isn’t the only thing that Emma has represented.

Emma Roberts is Finishing Touch Flawless’ face

Like Amelia Gray Hamlin, Emma became one of the faces of Finishing Touch Flawless.

The company, Finishing Touch Flawless, has numerous hair-removal solutions, such as the Facial Hair Remover, with a price tag of $19.99.

Another device designed for the eyebrows is the Finishing Touch Flawless Brows tool, retailing for $19.99 with convenient and precise shaping abilities.

Emma voiced excitement about acting as the face of Finishing Touch Flawless.

She explained, “To balance a busy lifestyle, I naturally gravitate towards simple, beautiful products and tools that are good for my skin and efficient to use in my daily beauty routine.”

Emma continued, “So when I was approached to represent Flawless as an ambassador, it felt like the perfect fit.”