Emma Roberts turns heads at the Very Ralph premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Emma Roberts looks stunning in a new hot pink set.

She chose the outfit as her nighttime look and definitely dressed for the evening in style.

Emma wore a textured long sleeve pink top with several cutouts, showing off her amazing physique.

The actress paired it with matching pants and colorful dangling earrings.

The outfit was designed by the clothing brand Tach, which has been worn by everyone from Megan Fox to Jennifer Lawrence.

From her bikini photoshoots to wearing miniskirts, Emma Roberts has proven that she really is a real fashionista.

Emma Roberts dazzles in a hot pink selfie. Pic credit: @emmaroberts/Instagram

Emma Roberts launches a new campaign

Just a few days ago, Emma announced that she is collaborating with the popular shoe company DSW for her very own fall collection. It is under the company’s division Crown Vintage.

She revealed the line to her 18 Million followers and captioned it, “I’m so excited to share my most recent partnership with Crown Vintage at @dsw👞 there’s everything from loafers to Mary Jane’s to boots!”

For the campaign photo shoot, Emma wore a flowy white minidress with a light brown striped cardigan.

The Nancy Drew actress complemented the outfit with nearly knee-length nude-colored boots and a dewy makeup look.

The entire collection is now available on the company’s website.

Emma Roberts wants a reboot

Emma is most known for her successful acting career. She has had iconic roles in everything from Aquamarine to American Horror Story.

But, there is one role in particular that she would not mind reprising. And that is none other than her character from Scream Queens.

In the popular series, which also starred Ariana Grande and Keke Palmer, Emma played the lead role of Chanel Oberlin.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, she said that “I feel like I’m ready to have her rise again, but it’s not up to me. It’s funny ’cause that show is now so long ago and I still see things coming up on my Instagram of people just kind of like loving it and doing TikToks and all that and it just makes me so happy that she’s really stood the test of time.”

The show earned the actress several award nominations, including a People’s Choice nomination for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series.

Emma is currently filming her Marvel debut film called Madame Web. It also stars Dakota Johnson and Isabela Merced. The film is set to release in 2024 after recently being pushed back several months.