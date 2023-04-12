Emma Roberts is back and this time she’s glowing in her vibrant-colored attire.

The American Horror Story actress was captured posing on a wooden stool as she showcased her new yellow dress and her stylish sandals.

However, for this latest share, Emma teamed up with the famous shoe company, DSW.

DSW is known for its incredibly extensive shoe collection that features a variety of name-brand designers that are retailed at an affordable price.

The company makes shopping even more convenient as customers can now browse the selection both in stores and online.

For this particular partnership, Emma shared her favorite springtime sandals, ones that can now be purchased at any DSW store.

Emma Roberts looks stunning in her spring-themed attire

In the captivating Instagram shot, Emma stared directly at the camera while she elegantly sat on her stool.

As she did so, she donned a yellow mini-dress. The dress featured a scallop-edged collar and a beautiful variety of multicolored floral designs.

The masterfully crafted piece fell to her mid-thigh as it accentuated her long, slender legs.

She coordinated the pretty dress with a pair of cream-colored sandals. The cork-heeled sandals were part of the Crown Vintage Collection, which she mentioned in the caption of the post.

She added a pair of matching ankle socks to complete the fit along with a nice bright red lip to give the photo that perfect extra little splash of color.

Her ombre-colored hair was styled in light waves as it naturally cascaded down the floral-printed dress.

Overall, Emma looked heavenly while she happily promoted one of her favorite collections from DSW.

The post was captioned, “I love spring and new shoes, especially from my Crown Vintage Collection @DSW #mydsw 🐰 💛.”

Emma Roberts teams up with About You to launch new Daahls clothing line

In recent months, Emma has been working hard to finally launch her new Daahls clothing line with co-creator About You.

In another recent IG post, the actress happily announced that the new collection has finally been launched.

More so, Daahls is one of her first capsule collections that features a variety of different styles and colors, all made with high-quality fabrics.

In this particular clip, Emma excitedly shared the available pieces, as she did so in the form of a short video clip.

Some of the pieces included cowboy-themed outfits, checkered two-pieces and dresses, and even a variety of satin dresses.

The Scream Queens actress even went on to explain her reasoning behind all of the clothing as she modeled the pieces while she did so.

As expected, Emma looked phenomenal in all of the unique wardrobe essentials while she sported a huge smile on her face the whole time.

The caption read, “I’m thrilled to announce that my first capsule collection Daahls by Emma Roberts is available now at @aboutyou🔥 I’ve always wanted to create something that embodies everything I love to wear and feel confident in. This collection shows all sides of my personality – feminine, classic but playful. Shop my collection now at @aboutyou! #CoCreatedByAboutYou.”

Fans can now shop this limited collection on About You’s official website, while supplies last.