Emma Roberts certainly encapsulated the utmost perfect view in her latest share as she stole the show with her stylish fit.

The 32-year-old actress is known for her lead roles in horror shows like American Horror Story and Scream Queens, but she’s also been sharing her exceptional expertise in the latest fashion trends.

In recent months, Emma has seemed to take a slight step back from her usual acting roles to instead work on her Daahls clothing line with co-creator About You.

Daahls is one of the actress’s first capsule collections that will feature a variety of different styles and colors, all made with high-quality fabrics.

In a recent share, Emma excitedly shared another ensemble that would be featured in the collection and one that can be purchased through About You’s website.

Luckily for fans, the blonde beauty shared this memorable moment with her 19 million followers via Instagram.

Emma Roberts effortlessly glows as she models in her beautiful blue denim

In the stellar shot, Emma was photographed from the knees up as she geared up in one of her newest pieces.

The blonde bombshell stared directly at the camera while she donned a matching denim set.

The set included a fitted jean jacket and a pair of high-waisted denim pants. Both pieces featured white horseshoe patterns throughout the fabric, giving the denim a little extra flair.

For accessories, the actress added a small gold necklace and a pair of gold earrings.

To finalize this special fit, Emma left her hair tucked into her denim collar while she sported a face full of pink-hued makeup.

She simply captioned the post, “feeling lucky 🎯 @aboutyou.”

Emma Roberts recently partnered with Boss clothing

In another recent IG post, Emma also announced her new partnership with the high-end clothing company called Boss.

Boss is a luxurious clothing company that sells an extensive selection of trendy and stylish pieces.

Emma teamed up with Boss for this particular partnership to promote their newest fragrance, Alive.

The American Horror Story actress star expressed that the new fragrance was her favorite scent yet, as it featured subtle notes of jasmine.

In the short clip, the actress walked toward the camera as she donned a nude-colored suit with a plain white t-shirt underneath.

In the next slide, the blonde beauty was captured in a white satin set as she leaned back while her hair elegantly blew in the wind behind her.

Overall, Emma looked like an absolute queen while she happily promoted one of her favorite companies.

She captioned the post, “I never leave home without it – The new ALIVE Parfum’s intense notes of jasmine make it my favorite so far! @boss #BOSSAlive #BeYourOwnBOSS.”