Emma Roberts stunned at the Chloe Autumn-Winter 2023 show in a new photo.

The actress posed at a construction site in Paris in two stunning photos for a social media share.

Roberts looked fashionable in a leather, puff-sleeve yellow dress with an embroidered corset below the chest.

For the Paris Fashion Week look, she added sheer tights and black combat boots to complete the outfit.

She accessorized the outfit with the Penelope Calfskin Shoulder Bag, which retails from $2,190 to $3,650, and dangling earrings.

Roberts hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg had her long locks styled straight with a middle part for the Instagram share.

The actress, who has 19.4 million followers, wrote in the caption, “@chloe ☀️ always an incredible show!”

MUA Benjamin Puckey used makeup from Cle de Peau Beaute to give Roberts a complete glam look for the event.

Roberts also worked with celebrity styling duo Brit and Kara, who launched the women’s wear label, Elkin.

Emma Roberts’s exercise routine

Roberts has maintained a slender and toned physique throughout her career.

In an interview with SELF, her trainer Andrea Orbeck broke down her training regimen.

She usually completes her sessions in under an hour and focuses on three circuits of three different strength exercises with high-incline treadmill walking between sets for cardio.

The actor performs assisted pull-ups, bicep curls, and jump rope for her first circuit.

Roberts does each of the exercises to failure, which means she continues until she can no longer maintain proper form.

She does dumbbell deadlifts, donkey kicks, and rainbows in the second circuit. Her final course of workouts consists of squats, burpees, and triceps push-ups.

How Emma Roberts stays in shape by eating whatever she likes

As for her eating habit, Roberts follows her instincts with a balanced diet. Therefore, she has cupcakes and ice cream if she is in the mood but generally eats healthily.

She said the following in an interview with Shape via E! News:

“With my diet, I do what feels good for me at the time,” she told the mag. “I try not to say that I won’t eat something. Instead, I stay in tune with my body and my mind, and I think, ‘What do I feel like eating?'”

Roberts usually starts her day with bacon, eggs, and toast with an iced coffee.

For lunch, she had a salad with avocados, chicken, and tomatoes.

Dinner may include a turkey burger with teriyaki sauce along with brown rice and broccoli. She snacks on seaweed, cupcakes, ice cream or guacamole, and chips.