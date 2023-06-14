Emma Roberts in string bikini is a ‘candy crush’

Actress Emma Roberts is ready for summer, and she’s bringing her fans along with her.

The American Horror Story star took her summer spirit outdoors, surrounded by lush greenery as she posed for a picture.

While the gorgeous mountains and palms behind her were gorgeous enough, she added another level of beauty to the picture.

Sharing the shot with her 20.1 million Instagram followers, Emma posed at a short distance while wearing a green string bikini.

She included a denim ball cap complete with decorative cat ears to top off her look.

She simply captioned the share, “Candy crush,” and we have to say, she’s certainly our candy crush!

Emma Roberts partners with BOSS

Emma keeps her career steadily growing — like a boss, one might say.

She recently shared footage from her partnership with the clothing brand BOSS, and the results were stunning.

She shared a video and still picture on Instagram promoting BOSS’s Alive perfume.

“Motherhood has changed my life in more ways than I can count ❤️ Nothing has ever made me feel so ALIVE! @boss #bossalive #feelalive 💥 what makes you feel ALIVE?” She asked her followers in the caption.

BOSS Alive Eau de Parfum is described as “an invitation to live life to its fullest.” The product is a warm scent meant for women, featuring notes of plum, vanilla, jasmine, and apple.

Though it is currently sold out on the BOSS website, BOSS Alive is available through other retailers, such as Nordstrom.

Emma Roberts takes up leading a book club

One thing about Emma is that she loves a good book, and the actress is often spotted reading or browsing for new reading materials.

Based on her love for books and reading, she started her own book club and had nothing but high praises for their book for May.

May’s book was I Could Live Here Forever by Hannah Halperin. This marks Hannah’s second novel, and it’s definitely one for the books.

The story follows Leah and Charlie, a couple who meets at a grocery store, but they have their own problems to work through despite their immediate attraction — such as Charlie’s heroin addiction.

The book follows this relationship as it turns south, and Leah has to make a choice while exploring a romantic relationship with an addict.

We haven’t read the book, so we can’t say exactly how it ends, but it seems to get a 10/10 from Emma, so that’s good enough for us.

I Could Live Here Forever is available on Amazon.