Emma Roberts in ruched bikini serves ‘serene brutality’

Emma Roberts broke her Instagram swimwear fast by serving up a stunning new bikini look. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Emma Roberts served up her first swimwear snap in over a month as she stunned in a bikini for a day out on the open water.

The 31-year-old mom of one and star of Scream 4 got back in touch with her summer vibes as she appeared to be enjoying the final days of August as the start of fall fast approaches.

Looking as glowing and svelte as ever, Emma wowed as she took time to breathe in the salty ocean air while sunning herself on the deck of what appeared to be a boat.

Emma sported a gorgeous, yellow-hued, ruched bikini top for her outing, with the material creating a curve-hugging design while flattering splashes of deeper, ochre-colored floral embellishments added flair.

The actress paired the fun swim top with a matching yellow sun hat and white linen pants, showing off one bare foot as she sat with one knee bent inward.

Emma captioned the post with a quote from author Holly Black: “She loves the serene brutality of the ocean, loves the electric power she felt with each breath of wet, briny air.”

Not one to share swimwear snaps too often, Emma kicked off the year by posting a shot of herself floating on her back while wearing a red one-piece.

Emma Roberts stuns in red swimsuit following split from baby daddy

The Scream Queens star got the year kicked off the right way, proving that it doesn’t have to be summer to wear a good one-piece.

Emma sported a beautiful red swimsuit while working on her zen, being seen defying gravity while relaxing in a small pool of water that was surrounded by a thick forest of towering pine trees.

The post came not long after the actress made headlines for a very public split from her boyfriend, and father to their son, Garrett Hedlund.

The break-up took fans by surprise as the pair had spent a long three years together and had just welcomed baby Rhodes in 2020.

Revelations come to light about Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund split

While the world reeled from the news of Emma and Garrett’s breakup, an insider quickly revealed some details about the end of the relationship with Us Weekly.

“Garrett and Emma have a great co-parenting relationship. When he’s sober, he’s a great guy and they’ve been handling co-parenting very well,” the source said, alluding to Garrett’s past issues with alcohol abuse.

The actor was arrested for public intoxication following news of his separation from Emma.

Garrett is also facing a lawsuit over a 2020 DUI charge, with the actor being sued for negligence after causing a horrific head-on crash while under the influence.

“Hedlund’s conduct was despicable in that he knew and was educated in the dangers presented to Plaintiffs and the public when he operated a vehicle while intoxicated,” read part of the complaint brought forward to the courts.

“There was a very strong odor of hard liquor emitting from Hedlund’s breath, body, and the cab of the Jeep despite the windows being open/broken.”

Garrett’s rep said that the actor sought treatment and counseling following the accident, adding, “Today, he is in a solid and great place.”