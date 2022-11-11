Emma Roberts is serving looks as the fashionable actress reveals a new hairstyle. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Emma Roberts‘ holiday season just got a little brighter thanks to bright new tresses, courtesy of her celebrity hairstylist.

She debuted beautiful blonde tresses in a recent photo that appeared on an Instagram for the salon and was reposted on Emma’s IG Story.

Emma has developed a habit of changing her hair color often. She has previously been a redhead and a brunette, alternating through colors since the beginning of her acting career. The actress has shown that she can rock literally any color and look amazing.



Emma had a chic attitude with her new hairstyle, featuring loose waves, dark roots, and platinum locks.

Emma’s hairstylist dubbed the new color “Holiday Hue Tiramisu.”

For the big hair color reveal, Emma stood in a salon and posed for the camera.

She wore a sheer black dress with matching undergarments visible underneath the piece. She paired the sheer dress with a fabulous thick yellow silk robe with floral designs.

Emma’s latest trip to the salon likely served as the perfect time to expand her mind and get lost in a book.

Emma Roberts Belletrist Book Club

Emma has been known for her love of literature, often sharing photos with book recommendations for her fans. A book club was a natural fit for the actress, who could use her platform to promote the literary arts.

She started Belletrist with her best friend, Karah Preiss. The platform began as a place for readers to learn about literature trends and receive recommendations.

Emma spoke with Vogue about her latest venture in 2020.

She explained the utility of her literary recommendation resource, sharing, “Most people don’t have time to be poring through several lists to figure out what to read. We wanted to create a place where it was easy to find things that you know you’re going to like.”

Emma Roberts’ skincare routine

Emma isn’t just a hair-color chameleon with an affinity for reading– she has also received praise for her porcelain skin.

Emma interviewed with Bustle, where she discussed her skincare favorites as she announced her new ambassadorship with Finishing Touch Flawless.

Emma shared that since giving birth to her first child, her skincare routine has changed. More specifically, she said that she had become more efficient and simplified her routine.

She offered readers the following advice: “Ultimately, nobody knows what you need more than you.”

Emma has shown her self-knowledge and willingness to take risks, whether through her hair color choices or business ventures.