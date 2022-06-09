Emma Roberts goes preppy and patriotic in red, white, and blue

Emma Roberts is preppy in Valentino. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

An always-stylish Emma Roberts looked patriotic in a preppy ensemble featuring red, white, and blue.

She chose to represent Valentino, wearing a shirt, skirt, shoes, and a purse by the brand. Emma committed to the look, even sporting loafers with socks, and she looked sophisticated.

Emma posed in sunny California, where she lives, and showed fans where they could get her outfit for a hefty price.

Emma Roberts is preppy and sophisticated in Valentino

Emma Roberts looked gorgeous in a new photo shared on her Instagram page, where she posed and showed off her sense of fashion.

Emma wore a light-colored short-sleeve shirt with a red collar and a navy miniskirt with a golden chain. She carried a red, patent leather Valentino Rockstud Bag that featured gold studs and a gold buckle.

Emma coordinated her jewelry to match her shoes, belt, and purse and wore gold rings and small hoop earrings. Emma’s hair was freshly blown out in light blonde, with a center part and a gentle wave.

Emma completed her preppy look with Valentino Garavani VLogo Chain loafers and black socks.

She wrote in the caption, “It was a @maisonvalentino day in LA🌴 ❤️ @elkin 🍿.”

She tagged her stylist and friend, Brit Elkin, who has helped bring her creative vision to life through different outfits.

Emma Roberts talks about her favorite products

Emma Roberts has been in the public eye since she was little as the niece of Julia Roberts and daughter of Eric Roberts. She is an actress in her own right and has appeared in Johnny Depp’s Blow and on her own Nickelodeon show, Unfabulous.

Emma earned a reputation as a trendsetter because of her unique sense of style that features elegance and class. She recently shared which products she could not live without in a feature with NY Mag.

One of Emma’s favorite products was ​​Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil. She shared, “I’ve always loved body oil, but I got super obsessed with it when I was pregnant. Some oils are either greasy, don’t rub in, or smell synthetic, which I don’t like and was really sensitive to when I was pregnant. This one is not greasy but still super moisturizing. The scent is very natural. It smells delicious but not overpowering.”

She also revealed a CBD bath salt, which helped her relax after a long day. She recommended Prima Bath Gem, and said, “After I’ve worked and put my son to bed, baths are my time to read, decompress, and disconnect. I’m very particular about the bath salts I’m using, and my ritual always changes. I tried getting into CBD bath salts and found that Prima does CBD best.”