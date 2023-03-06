Emma Roberts found herself back in black as she posed for the camera in her show-stopping ensemble.

The American Horror Story actress styled in one of her favorite designers, Maison Valentino.

Maison Valentino is a high-end, Italian-based clothing company designed by the legendary Valentino Garavani.

Emma has worked with the company before as she’s styled in a handful of their stylish and trendy pieces in the past.

However, for this look, the 32-year-old beauty went with an edgy, all-black fit that accentuated her slender yet toned physique.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Luckily for fans, Emma shared this memorable moment with her 19.4 million followers via Instagram.

Emma Roberts looks beautiful in her high-slit gown

Emma is certainly known for her extravagant yet elegant taste when it comes to fashion, and this recent share was the perfect demonstration of just that.

The actress was styled in a full-length Maison Valentino dress. The long-sleeved staple piece featured a high-collar neckline, along with a beautiful feathery trim along the sleeves and the train of the dress.

The gown even included a high slit along the left side of her body while a pair of black fishnets peaked out from underneath the slit.

She coordinated the dress with a pair of black, patent leather heels, along with a black leather Maison Valentino handbag.

The actress went on to leave her hair parted down the middle while her long blonde waves beautifully trickled down her back.

To complete this iconic look, Emma went with a full face of makeup. She added a bold, smokey look around her eyes while she added a matte pink hue across her lips.

Without a doubt, Emma executed this look with absolute ease and elegance.

She simply captioned the post, “@maisonvalentino you’re too good to me 🖤.”

Emma Roberts recently partnered with Boss

In another recent post, Emma announced her new partnership with the clothing company called Boss.

Boss is a luxurious clothing company that sells a wide variety of trendy and stylish pieces.

However, for this particular partnership, Emma teamed up with Boss to promote their new perfume fragrance called Alive.

The Scream Queens star expressed that the new fragrance was her favorite scent yet, sharing that it had slight notes of jasmine.

In the short clip that Emma shared, the actress was captured walking toward the camera as she sported a nude-colored suit with a plain white t-shirt underneath.

In the next slide, the blonde beauty was further seen in a white, satin set as she leaned back while her hair beautifully blew in the wind behind her.

The caption read, “I never leave home without it – The new ALIVE Parfum’s intense notes of jasmine make it my favorite so far! @boss #BOSSAlive #BeYourOwnBOSS.”

Fans can now head to Boss’ official website to purchase the new Alive fragrance while browsing their other new collections.