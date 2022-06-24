Emma Roberts gets leggy in short romper and designer heels 

Emma Roberts gets leggy in Paris. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

The always-fashionable Emma Roberts did it again in a Parisian show-off in the City of Love.

The Scream Queens actress shared photos of her leggy display on a balcony in Paris. Emma was in France to watch Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring-Summer 2023. Paris Fashion Week Menswear takes place from June 21 through June 26, with shows by Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens, and Ungaro.

Emma also attended the Montblanc party, where she displayed her fashion prowess for a crowd of eager paparazzi.

Emma Roberts displays her legs in a romper show-off

Emma Roberts shared photos from her latest outfit as the stylish actress posed in Paris and looked the part of a Parisian.

Emma is only 5′ 2,” yet her legs were endless in the fashionable black romper.

Emma wore a fashionable long-sleeve black romper with a short hem and close-toed heels. She closed her eyes and opened her mouth with excitement as she breathed in the French air.

Emma’s hair was freshly-blown out and looked recently colored as she seemed blonder than usual.

Emma tried on a fashionable coat in the second picture as she opted for monochrome in the white and black garment, which nearly touched the balcony ground. She wrote in the caption, “Paris & @montblanc you’re always a good idea ❤️🌃🥐.”

Emma tagged renowned watch and pen maker Montblanc and the designer of her shoes, Christian Louboutin. She also credited her stylist and friend, Brit Elkin, who helped keep her on-trend in the European city.

Emma Roberts wants Scream Queens to come back on TV

Emma Roberts starred in the critically acclaimed series Scream Queens, which many said was ahead of its time. Scream Queens aired on Fox and had a star-studded cast including Emma, Jamie Lee Curtis, Keke Palmer, Abigail Breslin, and Ariana Grande.

Emma played Chanel Oberlin, a spoiled sorority president whose pledges kept dying in the dark comedy. Scream Queens aired on Fox for two seasons and was the creation of American Horror Story showrunners Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

Emma spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her film, Abandoned, and the topic of Scream Queens came up. Emma said, “I’m always trying to think of ways to bring Chanel back to the screen.”

Emma continued, “I feel like I’m ready to have her rise again, I don’t know.”

Although Scream Queens ended six years ago, it has remained culturally relevant with a cult following.

Finally, Emma conceded that the decision to bring back the show was not hers to make.