Emma Roberts flaunts figure in paisley bikini

Emma Roberts flaunts bikini body in Italy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Emma Roberts surprised fans with another bikini photo, her second in as many days.

The mother-of-one arrived in Italy and began serving looks and taking photos.

Emma, a staple at many fashion weeks, was one of many famous faces spotted in Italy after a jam-packed Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The American Horror Story, who is a fan of Dolce & Gabbana like reality TV star Sutton Stracke, has been tagging the Italian designer in her photos.

Before attending the Dolce & Gabbana show in Syracuse, she lounged under the sun in multiple fashionable bikinis and shared photos while doing so.

Emma Roberts poses in Italy wearing a bikini

Emma Roberts shared a fun bikini photo during her European trip to Italy.

Emma opted for a multi-colored, paisley bikini by Follow Suit; she wore an ​​Emily top and a Marie bottom by the line. She tagged the ethical swimwear line in the shot.

Emma wore thick-framed glasses and posed under an umbrella. She tagged her stylist and best friend, Brit Elkin, in the stunning pictures.

Behind Emma were clear glass doors, pink flowers, and colorful furniture in a Southern European style.

She held a stylish summer hat in front of her tummy and looked into the distance.

Emma, a voracious reader, shared a quote from famed writer Eve Babitz in her caption. Emma wrote in the caption, “she really does hate parties and crowds and she really does love people one by one in such a way that she’s bound to always be involved in parties and crowds.” – #evebabitz 💕👒👙.”

She shared the photos with her 18.1 million Instagram followers and commanded 150k likes for the post.

Emma Roberts talks about confidence and being happy in skin

Emma Roberts has grown into her petite frame. The 31-year-old revealed, “I used to have a complex about being short. Now I love that I’m 5′ 2″. I’m strong, and that feels really good to me.”

Emma explained that people get conditioned to lose confidence. She revealed, “I believe we are all innately confident, we lose touch with ourselves and let other people’s opinions and thoughts get louder than our own.”

The actress, who has been famous since she was a child, continued, “It’s important to stay true to ourselves and find that confidence we had as kids. Know that your own opinion about yourself matters more than anybody else’s. Keep turning up the volume on your own voice, and don’t let other people’s voices get louder.”

Emma has managed to maintain her confidence after nearly two decades in the business.