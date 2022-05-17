Emma Roberts celebrates the lunar eclipse in a black sheer dress

Emma Roberts wears a sheer dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emma Roberts continued her reign of fashion flawlessness in a French-designed dress with a $3,900 price tag.

The American Horror Story actress, who just celebrated Mother’s Day, posed for the camera in a classy, sheer dress that gave just a peek of her petite frame.

After her split with Garrett Hedlund, the actress, who is reportedly dating, played dress-up under the California sun.

Emma celebrated the recent lunar eclipse in the gorgeous shots, and gave off witchy Madison Montgomery vibes.

Emma Roberts is fashionable in a black sheer dress

Emma Roberts shared a stylish photo as she posed in her best attire. She wore a black, short sleeve gown that was sheer yet elegant.

Emma’s black dress featured an asymmetrical hem layered with a sheer A-line hem that ended just before her ankles to reveal black close-toed shoes.

She wrote in the caption, “I heard there was an eclipse 🪐 @maisonalaia 🖤 @elkin 🖤 @fwrd.”

Emma wore a sheer black dress with short sleeves as she posed in front of a flower bush.

She tagged Maison AlaÏa, a favorite of fashionistas like Rihanna and Hilary Duff. Emma completed the look with a small black handbag.

The dress carries a nearly $4,000 price tag. The description for the dress is, “High-neck long dress in crepe silk with airbrushed appearance; fine decorative lines in shiny stretch viscose; buttons run from the neck to the shoulder.”

Emma Roberts dating after Garrett Hedlund break up

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund broke up in December 2021 nearly a year after the birth of their son, Rhode. The two dated for three years before the breakup but experienced a rough patch before they called it quits.

Apparently, Emma has moved on and started dating other lucky suitors.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Emma was “dating and doing her own thing.”

The source further divulged, “Emma and Garrett are totally done romantically, and Emma has been dating and doing her own thing. Emma loves being a mom, and she takes great pride in it.”

As for co-parenting, it seems that Garrett and Emma remain amicable. Garrett posted a heartfelt, handwritten Mother’s Day message to Emma on social media.

“Happy Mother’s Day! To the most beautiful mother, dear Emma. You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away. From morning to night, all my love.”

Fans thought the message was mature and adult as the two were no longer a couple.