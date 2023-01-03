Emma Roberts is celebrating a New Year with friends and family with a fun series of photos and a black swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Emma Roberts entered 2023 with a bang, rocking a swimsuit by the pool and spending time with friends and family.

The American Horror Story actress took to social media to share some fun pictures from her weekend holiday.

She shared a jam-packed carousel of photos on her Instagram, where she has amassed 18.9 million followers.

The images featured everything that fans might expect from Emma, like fashion and travel.

The first image showed Emma holding hands with her new beau, Cody John. The two walked on a set somewhere, looking comfortable and content hand-in-hand.

Next, Emma stood in an open field with cloudy skies and a mountainous range as the backdrop. She wore overalls and a baseball cap as she posed in nature and looked chic.

Emma Roberts in black swimsuit enjoys family

A swipe right showed Emma’s son Rhodes, who turned two years old last month. Rhodes ran in a garden in a fashionable ensemble courtesy of his famous mom. Another image saw Emma and her friend/stylist, Brit Elkin, smiling at the camera.

The final picture was arguably the best part of the post.

The last image showed Emma in paradise with her back toward the camera. She reached one red manicured hand into her bleach-blonde locks, with a black lace garment by Dolce & Gabbana draped over her shoulders.

Underneath the black lace, Emma sported a black Dolce & Gabbana swimsuit. Emma wore sunglasses to protect her eyes from harmful rays in the elegant and trendy look.

Emma’s caption read, “#2022 I loved you ❤️ happy new year hotties! 🥂.”

One look at Emma provides evidence that the actress works out and takes care of her body.

Emma Roberts’ fitness and workout routine

If you were ever wondering what Emma’s workout routine entailed, then you are in luck.

Emma’s personal trainer, Andrea Orbeck, spoke with SELF magazine and discussed Emma’s commitment to fitness. Andrea revealed that Emma has always exercised and shown excitement about improving her physical health.

As Andrea revealed, her workouts were a little different than many. While some people have leg day or arm day, Andrea created circuits that work out every muscle group.

An example of Emma’s workout circuit included 15 squats, eight burpees, and eight triceps push-ups. Emma would repeat that circuit three times and then walk on the treadmill at a 15 percent incline at a speed of 2.8 mph.

With 2023 only three days in, Emma started the year with her best foot forward.