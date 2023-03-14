News

Emma Roberts celebrates fun night with Vanity Fair after party look


Emma Roberts face
Emma Roberts served a fashion win at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

As the daughter of a Hollywood actor, Emma Roberts grew up going to star-studded events, like the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Sunday night was no exception, as the New York native took a fashion risk and yielded wonderful results. Fresh off a magnificent showing at Paris Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week, Emma seemed to have brought European fashion back to Los Angeles.

Emma and her stylist selected an Italian classic for the latest red-carpet appearance, opting for a Dolce & Gabbana moment.

The American Horror Story actress was one of many celebrities at the iconic afterparty. Other famous faces included Billie Eilish, Kaia Gerber, Olivia Wilde, and Lady Gaga.

The Nickelodeon alum shared a two-part post on her Instagram, where she amassed 19.5 million followers.

Emma’s fans rewarded her with 325,000 likes and countless comments.

Emma Roberts slays at Vanity Fair Party after the 95th annual Oscars

Emma’s first picture showed her striking a pose on the red carpet.

The gown had a corset-like feature, with lace decorating the bodice. There was also a sheer veil from Emma’s neck to her hips. The skirt was a cream-colored delight, with tulle overlay gracing the ground.

Styled by friend and stylist Brit Elkin, Emma incorporated lace, mesh, and monochromatic energy for a fabulous look.

Emma’s hair was parted in the center and tucked behind her ears, allowing her earring to sparkle.

As for Emma’s makeup, she sported a soft glam look, with subtly smoky eyes, bronzed cheeks, and a pop of color via her bold red lips.

The second shot showed the Dolce & Gabbana sketch — created for Emma.

Emma’s caption read, “last night @vanityfair we laughed, we danced, we stuffed our faces with @innout 🤍 @britelkin.”

Emma’s hair, makeup, and fashion were in check — so too were her facial hair removal needs.

Steal The Style

Get Emma’s gothic D&G look

Cami pleated maxi dress with lace

$40.50

We gasped when we saw Emma’s Oscars look – we’re all for a pretty-goth moment! We love her Dolce and Gabbana look so much, we hunted to find something similar so you can copy her style on a budget.

This pleated cami maxi dress by ASOS is a great dupe and a purse-friendly version of Emma’s look! The black lace inserts bring the drama, while the white adds an angelic quality.

To bring more of an edge to this dress, pair it with chunky black boots, a leather jacket, and pile on some layered silver chains. The best part is, it’s only $40!

Monsters and Critics may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this page.

Emma Roberts is a Finishing Touch Flawless brand ambassador

Emma is an ambassador for Finishing Touch Flawless — a company that provides hair removal solutions.

The company has many brand ambassadors, including Dixie D’Amelio and Amelia Gray Hamlin.

But Emma is arguably the brand’s biggest star. The Unfabulous alum has hawked some Finishing Touch Flawless products, like the Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover and the Finishing Touch Flawless Brows Tool. Both products have price tags of $19.99.

In an exciting development, the brand has expanded its reach to include rose quartz and jade rollers.

Face rollers facilitate lymphatic drainage while stimulating collagen production. Additionally, the products may boost blood flow to desired areas.

Emma became the face of the latest product, looking gorgeous as she demonstrated its use. She appeared in a new advertisement holding a Finishing Touch Flawless Contour, which retails for $19.99.

Fans may buy Finishing Touch Flawless items at Ulta Beauty.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments