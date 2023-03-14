As the daughter of a Hollywood actor, Emma Roberts grew up going to star-studded events, like the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Sunday night was no exception, as the New York native took a fashion risk and yielded wonderful results. Fresh off a magnificent showing at Paris Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week, Emma seemed to have brought European fashion back to Los Angeles.

Emma and her stylist selected an Italian classic for the latest red-carpet appearance, opting for a Dolce & Gabbana moment.

The American Horror Story actress was one of many celebrities at the iconic afterparty. Other famous faces included Billie Eilish, Kaia Gerber, Olivia Wilde, and Lady Gaga.

The Nickelodeon alum shared a two-part post on her Instagram, where she amassed 19.5 million followers.

Emma’s fans rewarded her with 325,000 likes and countless comments.

Emma Roberts slays at Vanity Fair Party after the 95th annual Oscars

Emma’s first picture showed her striking a pose on the red carpet.

The gown had a corset-like feature, with lace decorating the bodice. There was also a sheer veil from Emma’s neck to her hips. The skirt was a cream-colored delight, with tulle overlay gracing the ground.

Styled by friend and stylist Brit Elkin, Emma incorporated lace, mesh, and monochromatic energy for a fabulous look.

Emma’s hair was parted in the center and tucked behind her ears, allowing her earring to sparkle.

As for Emma’s makeup, she sported a soft glam look, with subtly smoky eyes, bronzed cheeks, and a pop of color via her bold red lips.

The second shot showed the Dolce & Gabbana sketch — created for Emma.

Emma’s caption read, “last night @vanityfair we laughed, we danced, we stuffed our faces with @innout 🤍 @britelkin.”

Emma’s hair, makeup, and fashion were in check — so too were her facial hair removal needs.