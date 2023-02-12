Yesterday marked Emma Roberts‘ 32nd birthday, and she celebrated it in the most Emma way possible — surrounded by fashion in New York City.

The American Horror Story actress has had a lot going on this week.

The niece of Julia Roberts arrived in Manhattan to help Saks Fifth Avenue kick off this year’s New York Fashion Week. The Saks NYFW kick-off celebration, held at the Aman Jazz Club, was attended by well-known faces and brand ambassador Emma.

Then, Emma made headlines when she reportedly called out her mother for some questionable behavior.

Finally, Emily celebrated her birthday at the Kate Spade store.

Emma treated her 19.3 million Instagram followers to a colorful share as she appeared at the Kate Spade in New York. Fans rewarded Emma’s post with 167,000 likes and countless birthday wishes for the woman of the day.

Emma Roberts celebrates her birthday at Kate Spade’s presentation

The Unfabulous actress rocked a sheer-black shirt and a black undergarment top looking chic and fabulous. Emma’s skirt was a black retro-inspired garment with white polka dots from the Fall 2023 Kate Spade collection.

The entire backdrop was a bright color of green, with matching bags hanging on display. As for Emma, she chose a monochromatic look with a sheer shirt and an A-line skirt.

The blonde beauty completed the look with loafers and a black Kate Spade purse.

The contrast of Emma’s white and black ensemble with a neon green background created a beautiful visual.

Emma’s hair was voluminous, with loose bohemian waves cascading down her shoulders. She had a birthday glow, with winged eyeliner and pink lips.

As she revealed in a subsequent caption, it was the best way to spend her birthday. And since Emma’s birthday fell on a Friday, that likely means an entire weekend of celebrations for the hard-working actress.

Emma’s caption read, “best way to spend my birthday @katespadeny 💚.”

Around the time of the Kate Spade presentation, another headline was brewing.

Emma Roberts calls out mom for posting son

Emma has been famously private about showing her son with ex Garrett Hedlund, Rhodes. The decision to keep her son’s face out of the public has become increasingly popular, with Kristin Cavallari and Jennifer Lawrence doing the same.

However, it seems that Emma’s mother didn’t get the memo.

On Thursday, Emma’s mom, Kelly Cunningham, shared a picture of Rhodes’ face on social media. According to Emma, she did not give the decision the green light. Emma re-posted her mother’s post on her Instagram Stories.

Emma wrote, via PEOPLE, “When your mom posts your sons face without asking but you love them both so whatever 💖.”

The actress seemed to take the incident in stride.

Emma Roberts promotes Prada jewelry

Last week, Emma posted an IG carousel featuring an exciting new development by Prada.

The fashion house unveiled the world’s first sustainable fine jewelry line by a global luxury brand, and Emma had the honor of modeling the styles.

She wore the Eternal Gold pendant necklace in yellow gold — a made-to-order piece.

Emma also sported the Eternal Gold bangle bracelet in yellow gold with diamond, retailing for $4,700.

Emma’s caption read, “As if I couldn’t love @prada more! Check out the first truly sustainable fine jewelry collection by a global luxury brand! They use 100% certified recycled gold. I’m obsessed @prada #pradafinejewelry 🖤 📸.”

Happy Birthday, Emma!