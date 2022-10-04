Emma Hernan stuns in plunging swimwear for ‘life lately’ 

Emma Hernan let her beauty shine in recent photos. Pic credit: @emmahernan/Instagram

Emma Hernan had a lively September.

She documented the month in a series of chic and cheery photos.

The accomplished Selling Sunset star has many ventures keeping her busy, but she still makes time for leisure and loved ones, as was shown in her latest post.

From posing by pools to texting on planes, Emma gave her followers an insight into her glamorous lifestyle.

Emma also proved her great sense of style in several fashionable ensembles that flattered her toned figure.

Her post was well-received among her 2.1 million followers, receiving over 74k likes.

Emma Hernan wows in white while poolside

The opening shot of Emma’s post saw the food industry CEO looking Barbie-esque in busty swimwear.

The white one-piece featured a plunging v-neckline with thick straps and a zipper down the middle.

Emma stuck one of her long, lean legs out for a fierce pose as she wore her bright blonde hair down in loose waves.

She completed the look with dark sunglasses, a delicate necklace, and a white manicure and pedicure.

In the glamorous photo, a pool, greenery, and mountains could be seen behind her.

Emma amped up the glamour in the second slide, which included a photo of her sitting in a lux chair on a plane.

She wore her blonde hair up in a bun and crossed her legs while wearing oversized sunglasses and hoop earrings to go with her plunging top and short bottoms. A giant Louis Vuitton bag could be seen by Emma’s side as she immersed herself in her cell phone.

The following slides saw Emma posing with loved ones in minidresses, including a glittering dark dress with thin straps and a formfitting pastel dress. Emma also snapped a nighttime pic in a sultry brown leather dress with a plunging neckline and side cutouts.

Other outfits included a revealing black top, a colorful, patterned, strapless top and matching pants, a blue cowl neck dress, and a floral outfit.

Emma captioned the post, “September: Life Lately,” with a kissing emoji.

TV personalities react to Emma Hernan’s post

Emma’s post received plenty of comments, including some from several television personalities and members of Selling Sunset.

Nina Parker, from Nightly Pop on E!, commented, “Just the most beautiful soul!”

Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado commented with heart-eyed emojis, and Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani wrote, “Looking forward to a whole week with you.”

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause commented, “This photo round up is proof I hate being gone for a whole month-I missed youuuu. Gorgeousness!!!!”

Pic credit: @emmahernan/Instagram

Stay tuned to see what stylish outings and fun endeavors Emma will enjoy in October.