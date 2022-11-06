Emma Hernan stuns in a tiny red bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Emma Hernan showed off her amazing curves in a red bikini and gave her fans a special offer.

The bold red bikini top was tiny and perfectly showed off her incredible curves. The style of the bikini allowed the camera to capture her toned abs, and the color complemented her complexion and glowing skin.

Emma paired the bikini with thigh-skimming Daisy Duke shorts. The light jean high-rise shorts frayed at the edges and cropped at the top of the thighs to show off her long and toned legs.

Emma wore her bright blonde hair down and parted to the side, and her wavy locks flowed down over her shoulders and nearly reached her waist. Her makeup was beautiful, with long lashes, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips–all of which brought out her lovely features.

The CEO of Emma Leigh & Co accessorized with large hoop earrings, and her nails were manicured with a subtle color. Her overall look was absolutely gorgeous, athletic, and happy.

The crypto investor gave a special offer to her fans for DraftKings Sportsbook through her Instagram video, which she posted on Saturday. The post earned over 38,000 likes.

Emma Hernan’s FounderMade appearance for female entrepreneurs

Emma is a successful entrepreneur, and loves every moment of what she does. She reported in an Instagram post that she would take the stage for FounderMade, and give other aspiring business people special tips on how she turned her passion into a business.

The entrepreneur looked gorgeous as always in a white crop top, shiny leather pants, and with a striking pose. Her nails were manicured a bold red that gave the outfit a nice pop of color, and she rocked tall black heels.

Her shiny blonde hair was parted in the middle and makeup was perfect with smoky eyes and rosy cheeks.

Emma Hernan shows off her long legs

Emma was striking in a plunging black strapless dress with two thigh-high slits that allowed the camera to capture the entirety of both her awe-inspiring legs. She paired the dress with tall black heels that accentuated her legs even further.

The CEO accessorized with a gold necklace and gold earrings, and her long nails were manicured. Her hair was half up, with the top portion clipped to either side of her head, and the rest of her hair flowed around her.

The post earned over 45,000 likes.