Emma Hernan made a grand entrance as she arrived at a Piaget and Grazia event in a plunging little black dress.

The 31-year-old real estate agent posed outside a black SUV that perfectly matched her dress. Meanwhile, she looked stunning in her elegant black dress.

The little black dress boasted a daring, plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit on both sides of the skirt. The dress was also strapless and sleeveless and hugged her torso tightly.

Hernan’s dress showed off her flawless long legs and incredibly fit physique.

She further enhanced her look by pairing her dress with a pair of gorgeous Versace stiletto-heeled ankle-strap sandals. For accessories, she clutched a sleek black Saint Laurent purse in one hand and wore a glittering gold Chanel logo necklace.

She also wore a pair of hoop earrings and wore her bangs pushed back and pinned on top of her hair while letting the rest of her wavy golden locks lay loose.

Emma Hernan stunned at Piaget and Grazia event

Hernan turned heads in her stunning black get-up as she arrived in style at the star-studded event. Hernan was attending Grazia and Piaget’s elegant cocktail reception celebrating Piaget’s new Possession collection.

Also in attendance at the event was wardrobe stylist Mary Francis, who posed with Hernan outside of her SUV.

In addition to her stunning SUV photos, Hernan also posed inside the event with friends. In one photo, she was joined by Francis, fellow Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald, and Fitzgerald’s husband, Romain Bonnet.

Hernan, Fitzgerald, and Bonnet seemed to have a little Selling Sunset reunion at the cocktail reception. All four individuals were glammed up for the event.

Francis wore a stunning formfitting beige body suit with matching brown stiletto-heeled pumps. Meanwhile, Fitzgerald also went with a little black dress and black stiletto-heeled ankle strap sandals.

Bonnet rounded out the group with a grainy blue suit and white sneakers.

Hernan founded plant-based food company Emma Leigh & Co

Hernan is a businesswoman through and through. She is most well-known for starring in Selling Sunset as a real estate agent in Los Angeles.

However, she is also an entrepreneur with her own business. She recently launched Emma Leigh & Co, a frozen plant-based food company.

Emma Leigh & Co specializes in frozen vegan empanadas formulated using Beyond Meat.

While speaking about her business with VegOut Magazine, Hernan stated, “Growing up in the food industry, I always envisioned having my own food line. As I became more aware of the wide array of benefits of plant-based foods, it made sense for me to combine some of my favorite recipes with plant-based ingredients, and that is the foundation for Emma Leigh & Co.”

Right now, the company offers two vegan empanada options. The empanadas have been spreading throughout stores, even recently becoming available at Costco.

Hernan has also teased that the company will soon offer a new item and will expand to offer a variety of plant-based food options.