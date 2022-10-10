Emma Hernan in plunging black dress goes retro glam

Emma Hernan stuns in a plunging black dress on social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emma Hernan looked stunning and resembled a 1950s retro star as she took a mirror selfie in a lavish Santa Barbara bathroom.

The Selling Sunset beauty posed, looking as sexy as ever, as she wore a black lace strapless dress with a cheeky thigh-high slit.

She accessorized with a string of sparkling diamonds around her neck.

She wore her bleached-blonde hair in soft waves cascading over one shoulder.

It is unsure what the occasion was, but Emma was in full glamorous makeup and plush surroundings.

The real estate stunner shared the snap on her Instagram story.

Emma Hernan takes a mirror selfie wearing a black strapless dress. Pic credit: @emmahernan/Instagram

Emma Hernan looks as glamorous as ever

Emma has been busy lately. She recently uploaded a carousel of photos on Instagram, which proved her life isn’t just glamorous when she appears on Selling Sunset.

In the first image, Emma appears standing by the edge of a swimming pool wearing a plunging white swimsuit, showing off her curves. She confirmed her luxury life was real by posing at the Sunset Tower Hotel, flying in a private jet, and eating at fancy restaurants with friends.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In each photo, Emma is seen dripping in designer items, the same way she dresses on the hit Netflix show, from bags by Bottega Veneta to heels by Valentino.

Emma Hernan is friends with her Selling Sunset co-stars

The comments section on Emma’s post also showed she actually is real-life friends with her Selling Sunset co-stars, Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani, despite the drama on the show.

Her on-screen bestie Chrishell commented,” This photo round up is proof I hate being gone for a whole month-I missed youuuu😩♥️♥️🥰 Gorgeousness!!!!” and Chelsea added, “Looking forward to a whole week with you 😍”

Pic credit: @emmahernan/Instagram

Emma Hernan attends G Flip’s birthday celebrations

Showing again how close she is to Chrishell and her partner, G Flip, Emma recently posted a sweet tribute for their birthday.

Tagging G Flip in an Instagram post of fun snaps, Emma wrote, “Happy birthday to this Rockstar!! @gflip (Actual b-day in the states aka when it was in my calendar) 🎸🎉… If I would have told my nerdy 11-year-old self that I would have a friend as cool as you one day I would have never believed it!! Swipe to see a picture of my nerdy 11-year-old self with my mom at Disney!😂 HAPPY BIRTHDAY G!!! LOVE YOU🎉🎸❤️🎉🎸❤️🎉🎸❤️.”