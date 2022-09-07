Emma Chamberlain stuns in white outfit for boat ride

Emma Chamberlain smiling for the camera. Pic credit: @emmachamberlain/Instagram

Emma Chamberlain is stunning in a white outfit for a boat ride in Venice, Italy.

The Youtuber and coffee lover is well known for being a fashion icon among the younger generations.

Many people have wondered how a girl from San Bruno, California, ended up walking up the steps of the Met Gala.

But if there is something Emma has always known how to do well, it’s fashion.

Recently, she showed off the outfit she wore for a boat ride down the beautiful Venice canals. The American influencer and fashion icon has been linked to the designer brand Louis Vuitton several times in the past.

This time is no exception as she stuns in a classy and casual white outfit.

Emma Chamberlain stuns in white outfit

Emma is currently in Venice, Italy, like many other artists, attending the Venice Film Festival.

She posted a set of pictures on her Instagram account wearing a white polo-like shirt buttoned up all the way up.

Chamberlain accompanied this shirt with a long, white, box-pleated skirt. To add some color to the outfit, she wore a pair of red platform heels.

She accessorized the look with a gold watch and bracelet, some gold rings, and a pair of tiny small gold hoops. Let’s not forget about the beautiful Louis Vuitton shoulder bag she is carrying, adding the perfect sophisticated, and expensive, look to this outfit.

The 21-year-old kept her short blonde hair tucked behind her ears as she posed for the pictures.

In the last picture, we can see a little of her makeup. Through the yellow-toned lighting, a distinguished small black wing and some more black on the bottom corner of her eyes for more definition are visible, making her beautiful eyes pop.

Emma Chamberlain stuns in red for the Venice Film Festival

Emma looked absolutely breathtaking in red and gold to make her Venice Film Festival debut.

The coffee company owner and influencer showed off a stunning red dress from Valentino while on her way to the festival. Tatler reports that Chamberlain debuted a rare Cartier necklace on the red carpet.

The gown and the accessories are all vintage pieces. The ear clips, bracelet, and necklace are from the luxury jeweler’s 1997 Cartier Collection.

Her smokey eye look and slicked-back ponytail make the viral YouTube sensation look like a sophisticated celebrity at red carpet events.