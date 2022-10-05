Emma Chamberlain stuns in skintight leather Louis Vuitton

Emma Chamberlain stuns for Louis Vuitton Runway Show. Pic credit: Emma Chamberlain/YouTube

Emma Chamberlain looked incredible in a skintight leather outfit for Louis Vuitton’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show.

The fashion influencer and Youtube sensation was dressed to the nines in a tight leather button-up tank top, leather pants, knee-high leather boots, and a small black cylinder bag.

The 21-year-old star used the Louvre Pyramid as her backdrop for the post she shared with her 16.1 million followers.

This was the perfect way to show her appreciation for being invited to Paris Fashion Week, which started on September 26 and ended on October 4.

Louis Vuitton was one of the last shows of the event, which took place on Tuesday, October 4 at 3:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the Cour Carrée.

She captioned the post with a simple shoutout to the brand and fashion designer behind the show, “🚀@LOUISVUITTON @NICOLASGHESQUIERE @CARTIER.”

Emma Chamberlain’s Paris Fashion Week look

Emma is known for her fantastic preppy style that features loafers, mini sweater vests, and other thrifted pieces.

However, she switched it up for the Louis Vuitton’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show with an edgier look.

She wore a unique all-black outfit that looked incredible with her signature platinum blonde bob and dainty gold accessories from Cartier.

Her top is the Button-up Leather Top from Louis Vuitton, which retails for $4,150. It features a reimagined runway silhouette, a flattering straight neckline, dainty straps, and butter-soft leather.

She paired the outfit with the Papillon BB Bag in Black from Louis Vuitton, which features soft padded calf leather and a classic Monogram LV pattern.

It retails for $2,980.00 and features a removable gold-color chain and a detachable shoulder strap.

Emma opted to remove both straps so she could hold the bag next to her outfit, which made the most sense considering her look featured minimal accessories.

To finish off the look, the fashion icon wore a dainty gold watch, a single gold chain, and a dark eye makeup look that matched the edgy theme of the evening.

Louis Vuitton’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show

Staged at the majestic Cour Carrée outdoor courtyard at Louvre in Paris, Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2023 Collection was centered within a red monster flower stage.

Fashion designer, Nicolas Ghesquiere, focused this collection on emphasizing details by enlarging and highlighting them.

During the show, many looks contained extremely large zippers, big belts, oversized pockets, and even a huge version of the brand’s iconic Key Pouch.

To watch the entire show, visit the official Louis Vuitton website.