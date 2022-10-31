Emma Chamberlain switches her blonde hair for a dark brown shade and snaps an incredible mirror selfie. Pic credit: @emmachamberlain/Instagram

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain has done it again — this time for Porter magazine.

Chamberlain became a social media sensation a couple of years ago when her YouTube channel blew up on the platform. Ever since then, she has been interviewing celebrities at the Met Gala, appearing on magazine covers, and even talking with Alex Cooper on Alex’s podcast, Call Her Daddy.

This time, she looked incredible for Porter magazine in a wild variety of looks.

Chamberlain bleached her eyebrows for this shoot and made her already super blonde hair go closer to platinum.

She first wore a vibrant aquamarine top with a black crisscross detail on top and paired it with a V-shaped black skirt.

The social media personality later put on a pair of leather pants in a blueish shade and layered a sparkly bejeweled silver miniskirt with a matching top of tin straps.

Emma Chamberlain sparkles in a bejeweled miniskirt and matching top for Porter magazine

Chamberlain looked fashionable while wearing a lime green bra with matching underwear and a long-sleeve, sheer yellow shirt. She also paired these pieces with a purple shimmery long skirt.

She shared a few pictures from the photoshoot with her 16.1 million followers on Instagram, where she tagged the whole team that made it possible in the caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emma Chamberlain talks about her YouTube channel, podcast, and more

The 21-year-old influencer is very well known in the industry for her funny and relatable YouTube videos, but also her successful podcast titled Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain — where she discusses everything from giving relationship advice to her listeners to talking about mental health.

She has also worked with huge brands like Cartier and even appeared on Time’s 2019 list of the 25 Most Influential People on the Internet.

Seriously, Chamberlain has done it all. She spoke with Net-A-Porter about her career and her following, saying, “I see myself as the same human being I was the first day I started. Nobody should look at their career, or number of followers, and have it change their view of themselves. I still feel like I live a pretty normal life.”

From the look of things, it looks like she is ready to take her career to the next level, and doesn’t let the number of followers stop her.