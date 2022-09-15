Emma Chamberlain looks incredible in Italy. Pic credit: Emma Chamberlain/ Youtube

Emma Chamberlain looks incredible as she poses in an edgy outfit on a balcony in Italy.

The fashion influencer and Youtube sensation looked beautiful in a black crop top, patchwork jeans, loafers, and her signature blonde bob.

The 21-year-old star has been on a leisurely trip in Europe for the last couple of months, showing off her fabulous outfits every step.

Throughout the trip, she has been seen gallivanting in the south of France, sitting front row at the Ganni show at Copenhagen Fashion Week, and wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton at the Venice Film Festival.

The Chamberlain Coffee CEO has been living out a real-life Eat Pray Love sequel, all well looking fabulous, and posting updates on her Instagram.

Her latest update features an iconic outfit where she effortlessly fuses her classic preppy style with a grungy vibe.

Shop Emma Chamberlain’s look

She is pictured wearing gold-rimmed sunglasses, a simple black tank top, fun printed jeans, and her favorite pair of black loafers.

To shop the look, fans can get the Natasha Tank in black from Brandy Melville for $16 on their website.

Her iconic pants feature red, black, gold, and white details with the words rock and royalty printed throughout. They are the​​ Rock & Royalty Print Jeans from Versace.

Unfortunately, they are vintage so fans will have to do diligent research on resale websites to get their hands on a pair.

Luckily, fans can find her signature shoes from Dr. Martens! They are the Adrian Smooth Leather Tassle Loafers in black, which retail for $140 on their website.

However, Emma’s fantastic outfit was not the only thing that fans noticed about her photo dump.

Emma Chamberlin’s photobomb in Italy

Fans were quick to point out that something was not quite right with Emma’s photo.

In the photo, Emma is posing on a bridge that overlooks a canal. There are tall Italian-style buildings in the background with tons of large windows with green shutters.

If her followers look closely, a brunette girl is staring out one of the windows to the left of Emma on the second floor.

She seems to be looking into the distance, which fans were quick to make jokes about.

Pic credit: @emmachamberlain/ Instagram

Fans flocked to Emma’s comments to say things like “the person looking outside their window is literally what I aspire to be” and “It’s the girl in the window for me.”

Then when fans looked closer, they also noticed a man dressed in all black in the background beneath the bridge crossing his arms.

Some speculated that it could be her bodyguard.

Others thought it could be a “paid actor.” Either way, Emma’s unique outfits, and fun choices for her Instagram always leave her fans wanting more!