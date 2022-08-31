Emma Chamberlain in fun plaid skirt to promote new clothing line

Emma Chamberlain is excited about her new clothing line with Sunday Best for Artizia. Pic credit: emma chamberlain/YouTube

Emma Chamberlain stuns in a fun plaid skirt to promote a new clothing line with Sunday Best for Artizia.

YouTube sensation and fashion influencer Emma Chamberlain looks fantastic in a schoolgirl outfit for a photo shoot to promote her collaboration with Aritzia.

Aritzia is a Canadian clothing brand known for its upscale basics, puffer jackets, and vegan leather clothing.

The widely popular retailer primarily sells in-house brands, such as Wilfred, Wilfred Free, TNA, Babaton, and Sunday Best.

The Chamberlain Coffee CEO just dropped a collaboration with Artizia’s in-house brand Sunday Best for their new fall line.

In the promo photoshoot, Emma is wearing her hair down with bright blonde extensions and messy braids.

Emma Chamberlain and Aritzia’s collaboration

Emma is wearing a schoolgirl look featuring the new Sunday Best Olive Knee Skirt in Cognac black, which retails for $110.

Her black turtleneck is the Jones Sweater in black which is available on their website for $88.

The Anything Goes podcast host finished off her look with black loafers and scrunched-up bright white socks. Her gold hoops and light pink nails completed the look by giving it a fun edge.

In the Instagram post, she is also sporting another brighter look featuring a short blonde bob, a blue button-up, a white sweater, a mini pleated skirt, and another pair of loafers in brown.

Fans can buy the Peggy Sweater in White Rabbit to shop the look on their website for a hefty $98. They can also shop the Olive Micro Skirt in Humus Beige for $88.

Emma Chamberlain’s trend-setting personal style

Emma is one of the most influential fashion influencers of Gen Z. She is known for wearing basic outfits in a unique way that highlights her model body.

According to their website, the whole collection features mood-driven essentials, elevated basics, and fabulous outfits for going on a coffee run.

Emma is a super busy 21-year-old, running several huge companies simultaneously. She is the proud owner and founder of Chamberlain Coffee, a brand that gives customers freshly roasted, responsibly sourced coffee beans from sustainable suppliers.

She is also the host of Anything Goes, a wildly successful podcast where she talks about anything.

Emma always seems to look effortlessly put together for someone with little free time on her hands. Whether sitting in the front row at a fashion show in Copenhagen, interviewing celebs at the Meta Gala, or gracing the cover of Vogue, her personal style is always one to watch.

Fans are very excited to check out this new line, and we are too!