Emma Chamberlain goes braless and sheer for walk on eggshells

Emma Chamberlain vlogging in France in one of her latest YouTube videos. Pic credit: EmmaChamberlain/YouTube

YouTuber and Influencer Emma Chamberlain posed on her Instagram wearing a full look by Spanish fashion house Loewe.

The blonde beauty wore a neutral-colored sheer top that was completely see-through, protecting her modesty by wearing nipple covers underneath. On the bottom, she wore rubber hotpants which accentuated her long legs.

Posing on a grand staircase, Chamberlain sat for Instagram pics while shrouded in a fluffy grey shearling jacket – also by the brand.

She completed her bold look with Loewe’s strappy eggshell heels — one of the many quirky shoe designs the designer label has released for 2022.

Keeping accessories simple and classy, she wore a single strand of Cartier diamonds around her neck.

Emma chose a bold makeup look with bright eyeshadow and defined lips and wore her short, bleach-blonde hair in a relaxed, tousled style.

Emma Chamberlain attends Loewe show at Paris Fashion Week

This was not her first Loewe look, as Chamberlain — who is no stranger to the fashion world — attended the brand’s SS23 show at Paris Fashion Week last week, wearing a long grey dress that featured a bodice molded into the shape of lips.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she spoke about selecting her bold fashion choice for the show, “I work with my stylist, and together, we pick out our favorite looks by going through what’s been on the runway and maybe what hasn’t been appreciated enough yet; what hasn’t been worn enough yet. We try to choose something different.”

Everyone wants Emma Chamberlain’s style

It’s been a big week for Emma, not only is she sitting front row at this season’s biggest Fashion Week shows, she also had her Los Angeles home featured on Architectural Digest.

The 20-minute video, which has now gone viral with almost 5 million views, shows off Chamberlain’s stunning home and her impeccable taste.

Her house features many wooden accents, giving it a retro ’70s feel. However, Emma has kept the aesthetic modern by filling her home with a mixture of colorful and quirky details, books, and art that she loves, creating a cozy and homely finish that many celebrity houses lack.

She also shared some images of her home on Instagram, which were met with praise from her followers and celebrity fans, including Queer Eye’s Tan France and fellow influencer Jamie Genevieve.

First fashion, then furniture — it seems style-wise, Emma Chamberlain is currently one to watch!