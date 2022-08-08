Eminem’s daughter stuns in weekend spandex from her bathroom

Hailie Jade smiles close up. Pic credit: @hailiejade/Instagram

Eminem’s 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade is showing off her fit figure as she stuns in a weekend spandex look.

The PUMA ambassador and host of the new Just A Little Shady podcast updated her Instagram stories last weekend, posting for her rising fanbase and showing off her gym-honed figure.

Hailie, followed by 2.8 million, snapped a selfie from a muted accent and minimalist bathroom, looking trendy as she wore skintight black yoga pants. She paired them with an unusual and crisscross-effect crop top in gray.

Drawing attention to her sculpted abs, the fitness queen swung a hip a little, showing off flawless curled hair worn down and a light manicure. She added in tinted shades, going poker face for her selfie as she kept the mystery up with a no-caption deal.

However, Hailie has been opening up about herself through her new podcast.

Just A Little Shady dropped its first episode on July 15 and is cohosted with Hailie’s childhood bestie Brittany Ednie.

Hailie Jade goes Just A Little Shady with new podcast

The chit-chat energy is strong between Hailie and Brittany. Fans were, of course, pumped to hear Grammy winner Eminem’s daughter reveal deets about her father.

“I vividly remember being in your kitchen,” Ednie said in one episode. “And you were like, ‘Do you wanna come on the tour bus?’ … And I was like, ‘What’s a tour bus?’ And somebody was with us, and they were like, ‘Hailie Jade, not everyone knows what a tour bus is!'”

Hailie, meanwhile, replied that it felt “normal” to her.

Hailie Jade is fronting sports brand PUMA

In 2021, Hailie upped her endorsement game as she was signed to sportswear brand PUMA. The rival to Nike and Adidas is fronted by main faces Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez.

“Which do u prefer? dressed up or down (literally 🤣)? thankfully the @pumawomen mayze sneakers go with both because i didn’t have much more room in my suitcase 😜 #pumapartner,” Jade wrote while modeling a citrus bikini top, shorts, and PUMA sneakers last May, as she debuted her PUMA news.

Hailie has also proven popular by joining TikTok alongside beauty blogging. The Michigan native shows a sense of humor she’s likely inherited from her rapper father. Hailie’s Instagram is followed by WAP star and rapper Cardi B. Hailie follows stars including singers Beyonce and Ariana Grande.