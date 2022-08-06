Eminem’s daughter stuns in sheer top for podcast promo

Hailie Jade smiles close up. Pic credit: @hailiejade/Instagram

Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade is stunning in a sheer chainmail top and faux leather pants as she promotes her new podcast.

The 25-year-old made headlines in mid-July for branching into podcasting – she hosts Just A Little Shady, a podcast that obviously draws on father Eminem’s Slim Shady moniker.

Posting for her 2.8 million Instagram followers ahead of the weekend, Hailie showed off her flawless sense of style as she lounged around wicker seating and by a sign announcing something new – the hanging circle near her read:

“JUST A LITTLE SHADY X LOLLAPALOOZA,” referring to the famous music festival.

Looking happy as she rocked her edgy black pants, Hailie showed off her fit figure in a low-cut and silver sheer top flashing a bra beneath, adding in chunky black boots, plus a matching cross-body bag.

Toying with her ponytail, the Michigan native rocked blue eyeshadow and a pink lip – she was surrounded by podcasting equipment including a mic. Further photos showed her in the same outfit and with a soda, plus recording and hanging out with cohost Brittany Ednie.

In a caption, Hailie wrote: “The first ever traveling podcast episode for the just a little shady podcast is out today at 3pm EST 🎉 hopefully this is just the beginning.”

Hailie Jade goes Just A Little Shady with podcast

Just A Little Shady debuted with its first episode on July 15 and began with Hailie addressing the “elephant in the room” – basically the podcast’s name. Former childhood bestie Brittany revealed:

“I remember going on [Eminem’s tour bus] and all our memories of being young were so cool and unique to look back at now. But at the time, it felt so normal and not anything strange or different. I mean, ’cause we didn’t know any better.” Here, Hailie jumped in, stating:

“Obviously we were in a normal public school, we never thought anything was different,” adding, “I don’t know, we had so many normal experiences that when something like that happened, I thought like, ‘Oh, everybody else does this too.’ Not realizing that like, no, that’s freaking weird. It’s so fun to look back, when we have these conversations here, wherever, like thinking back as an adult, like, ‘Wow, that’s actually so surreal.'”

Hailie Jade has another gig going too

Fans were pretty much waiting for Hailie to jump into a solid career. In 2021, she began influencing for sportswear giant PUMA, alongside beauty blogging and getting popular on TikTok.

Hailie was regularly mentioned in Grammy-winner Eminem’s lyrics. She does not feature her father on her social media, although fans are likely pumped to hear her open up on the Without Me rapper.