Eminem’s daughter stuns in bikini with a popsicle

Hailie Jade is ready for summer with her bikini look for PUMA. Pic credit: @hailiejade/Instagram

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade is stunning in a summer-ready bikini look as she both enjoys a popsicle and earns herself some cash.

The 26-year-old influencer and daughter to Grammy-winner Eminem updated her Instagram today to shout out the PUMA brand she fronts, and it was a summery affair as she rocked a little swimwear.

Hailie Jade stuns in bikini look for PUMA

Confirming her post was a paid partnership, Hailie posed outdoors on a step as she “chilled out” and showed off a cute outfit.

The Michigan native opted for leggy khaki shorts that were barely visible, while also wearing a tie-dye and pink bikini top and an unbuttoned white shirt.

Of course, the beauty blogger donned sneakers from sportswear giant PUMA, adding in a white bucket hat and posing with a popsicle. A casual zip bag in black channeled the cross-body trend as Hailie stunned the camera.

“Sweet summertime,” a caption opened.

Addressing her 2.7 million followers, Hailie added: “And sweet slipstream sneakers 👟i just found your new everyday sneaker- you’re welcome 😬 @pumawomen #pumapartner #foralltime.”

Hailie takes more of an influencer role rather than being a main promo face for PUMA, but the brand doesn’t just rely on singers Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa to spread its name on Instagram. Hailie made her PUMA announcement back in May 2021 – marking her first major brand deal.

Hailie Jade stays super popular on social media

Hailie might not share personal details of her life on social media, but she definitely flaunts her fit figure. The workout queen delighted fans last summer by posing in hot pink spandex as she tied up her black PUMA sneakers. Looking gorgeous in the indoor shot, Hailie wrote, “Now idk about u… but slippin on a bada$$ workout fit can really change the game sometimes #fierce #shemovesus @pumawomen.”

Also fronting sports brands are actress Gal Gadot and rapper Cardi B for Reebok. Model Kendall Jenner has formerly fronted rival label Adidas.

Hailie is followed by WAP star Cardi B. In 2018, she opened up to Daily Mail, confessing that she wasn’t quite sure where her career would take her.

“I’m not sure yet, it’s kind of up in the air, still. People have been reaching out through [Instagram], as I don’t have any [management],” she said. When asked about Slim Shady father Em and whether the two are close (or if he’s supportive of her), Hailie simply replied: “Of course, we are very close.”