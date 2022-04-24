Eminem’s daughter shows off happiness in yoga pants

Hailie Jade smiles for a photo indoors. Pic credit: @hailiejade/Instagram

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade is stunning in yoga pants while listing all the reasons she’s happy. The 26-year-old influencer and daughter to Grammy winner Eminem remains a firm favorite amid her 2.6 million Instagram followers, and a new upload is getting the thumbs-up.

Posting this weekend, the Michigan native stunned in two photos showing her casual style, with a paid partnership confirmation also seeing the star earn some top-up cash.

Eminem’s daughter Hailie flaunts cute weekend style

Hailie posed indoors on a stairwell as she sent out confident energy and a soft smile. Showing off her gym-honed body, the social media sensation posed in a figure-hugging black pair of yoga pants, also sporting a graphic white tee, plus a cute bucket hat.

Hailie held a cute brown purse as she posed with a white pair of sneakers completing the PUMA look. 2021 marked Hailie commencing her influencer gig with the sportswear giant. PUMA also boasts singers Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez as its main promo faces.

A swipe right showed Hailie looking wistful as she sat on the stone steps and better showcased her tee and the pink laces on her footwear.

Taking to her caption, as fans left over 50,000 likes, Hailie wrote:

“Things that make me happy: ⁣

-warm weather ⁣

-new hats ⁣

-y2k style ⁣

-new @pumawomen sneakers⁣.”

What is Eminem’s daughter Hailie getting paid?

Hailie is also popular on TikTok, where videos primarily see her channeling her love of beauty blogging. Fans might be wondering what today’s post could have brought in cash-wise. Pay on Instagram is pretty simple and correlates with social media following. Experts at Vox have outlined the setup, stating:

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.”

Hailie tends not to give interviews, but fans following her can get some insight into her life. The star loves to travel and has visited Joshua Tree, California, this year, with a photo of her resting on a wall amid a blazing sunset, gaining over 75,000 likes. Stunning the camera in a tiny bralette and matching skirt, plus cute ankle boots, Hailie wrote: “Missin this view.”