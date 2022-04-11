Eminem’s daughter Hailie stuns in tight leather pants

Hailie Jade smiles for a photo indoors. Pic credit: @HailieJade/Instagram

Hailie Jade Scott is stunning in skintight and likely faux-leather pants as she updates her 2.6 million Instagram followers. The 25-year-old daughter to Slim Shady rapper Eminem is upping her endorsement game on social media, continuing her pandemic-commenced gig as a PUMA influencer and today dropping a new shot.

Hailie, famous by virtue of her Grammy-winning father, posted on Monday while folding a leg as she modeled a figure-flaunting look, also acing it in a sunhat and shades as she embraced gen-z style.

Eminem’s daughter Hailie stuns in PUMA pants look

PUMA is largely fronted by major celebrities including Prisoner hitmaker Dua Lipa and Rare singer Selena Gomez, but the rival to Nike still relies on the micro-influencers.

Sending out edgy street vibes as she flaunted her killer hips and gym-honed arms, Hailie posed amid light walls and a metal grill. She posed gazing ahead while in her high-waisted black pants, also rocking a hip-baring and cut-out bodysuit in black and white.

Hailie accessorized her ensemble with white PUMA running sneakers, also rocking white-rimmed shades to match her hat. She confirmed her post to be a paid partnership with PUMA.

“Nothin’ like the sweet smell of fresh sneakers- i mean, fresh air 🤷‍♀️ wearing @pumawomen kosmo ride sneakers,” the beauty blogger wrote, adding a #pumapartner and #shemovesus.

Hailie had announced her PUMA deal back in May 2021, this as she crouched down in a skimpy yellow bikini top and denim shorts. The Michigan native told her followers: “Which do u prefer? dressed up or down (literally 🤣)? thankfully the @pumawomen mayze sneakers go with both because i didn’t have much more room in my suitcase.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hailie has since made headlines for joining TikTok, where hilarious videos show she’s got a sense of humor, one she likely inherited from quick-witted father Eminem.

Hailie Jade inherited her dad’s sense of humor

Again showing her fun side and following Christmas 2020, Hailie updated showing her Christmas tree was still up in January 2021. Smiling while in plaid pajamas and a beanie hat, the beauty wrote: “Throwback to the beginning of last week when I thought the worst thing that was gonna happen was taking down this pretty tree 😅 2021, please be better than you were for the first week.” Clearly referencing the pandemic, Hailie caught over 173,000 likes for her share.

Hailie is followed by celebrities including model Olivia Culpo and MTV star Leah Messer.