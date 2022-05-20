Eminem’s daughter Hailie stuns in fluffy bathrobe

Hailie Jade smiles close up. Pic credit: @hailiejade/Instagram

Eminem’s 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade is stunning in a fluffy white bathrobe as she proves just why she’s an Instagram sensation. The Michigan native, also popular on TikTok, is fresh from a fun and beauty-centric video, one shared yesterday and for her 2.7 million followers.

Posting on Thursday, the PUMA partner showed how much she looks like Grammy-winning father Eminem, also showing how self-care is done – and charging for the privilege.

Eminem’s daughter Hailie nails bathrobe video

Footage showed Hailie looking fresh-faced and gorgeous as she held up a bottle of Garnier Fructis Glass Hair Water to the camera.

Posing indoors and sending out a soft smile and showing her flawless complexion, Hailie made it girly bathtime vibes in her robe, then reappeared in a different scene as she pushed the bottle towards the camera while in a white shirt and wearing an eye mask.

The video switched around a few more times as Hailie went from wet hair to dry, styled to non-styled, and it looks like she made her point.

The post came as a paid partnership with beauty giant Garnier, making it the star’s second high-profile gig since joining sportswear giant PUMA last year.

“Get ready with me with @garnierusa Fructis Glass Hair Water! Liquid gold – it never fails to leave my hair smooth & shiny. Shop yours today at @amazon #garnierpartner #glasswhaaat #garnierfructis,” a caption read. Garnier is known for hiring celebrities for its promos. Past faces have included Sex & The City star Sarah Jessica-Parker, singer Mandy Moore, plus actress Drew Barrymore.

Fans might be wondering what Hailie is earning from her sponsored posts. On Instagram, pay is all down to following, with a higher fanbase meaning higher pay. Experts at Vox state:

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.”

Eminem’s daughter Hailie for PUMA

Hailie got her PUMA on back in April, posing in a snazzy pants and sneakers look as she told fans: “Nothin’ like the sweet smell of fresh sneakers- i mean, fresh air 🤷‍♀️ wearing @pumawomen kosmo rider sneakers 👾💚 #pumapartner #shemovesus.”

The rival to Nike is also fronted by singers Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa.