Eminem’s daughter Hailie rocks a see-through silver top for historic podcast episode

Hailie Jade Mathers recently launched a podcast. Pic credit: @hailiejade/Instagram

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade cut a fashionable figure in a sheer dress for her podcast.

The 26-year-old has been famous since she was a child due to hit record tribute records courtesy of her father.

In a rare interview in 2020, the rap legend revealed that he is proud of his daughter. He shares Haile with his ex-wife Kim Mathers.

Hailie Jade launched a podcast after building a significant social media following with her beauty and

She graduated from college with an impressive 3.9 GPA. Hailie reportedly studied psychology at Michigan State University.

Hailie opens up about her life and growing up with a famous father in her podcast.

Hailie Jade announces a historic Just A Little Shady podcast episode

Hailie Jade showed off her awesome podcast setup and shared some news about the podcast, Just A Little Shady.

“The first ever traveling podcast episode for the just a little shady podcast is out today at 3pm EST 🎉 hopefully this is just the beginning ✈️💕,” she wrote in the caption posted earlier this week.

Jade stunned in a sheer silver top and black leather joggers, and matching black boots. She cut a stylish figure with an elegant hairdo and natural-looking makeup.

The IG post includes other behind-the-scenes photos from the podcast and a selfie with her co-host Brittany Ednie.

She shared some photos of the festival episode on the Just A Little Shady Instagram page.

Last month Eminem’s daughter launched the podcast, and the name gives a not-so-subtle tribute to her father.

During an episode of Mike Tyson’s podcast, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, Eminem gave a rare insight into his relationship with his daughter.

“She’s made me proud for sure. She’s graduated from college,” he said, revealing her impressive 3.9 GPA at the time.

Hailie Jade opens up about people taking photos of her in school

According to Hailie, there was one instance during childhood when a fellow student refused to stop taking pictures of her while she was on the school bus.

“I remember one time, going on the bus. I’m running late, I didn’t have time to get ready, and this kid, sitting in front of me and stars taking pictures of me,” she recounts in episode 3 of the podcast.

“And I was just not in the mood. I was a frazzled mess. This kid starts taking pictures of me, and I just wanna get off the bus. I say, ‘Are you serious?'”

She then describes being overwhelmed and attempting to get out of her school bus as she gave insight into her unconventional experiences growing up.