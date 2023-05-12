Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade shares life update with a bikini sunbathing session

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade shared some of her favorite memories of the good times she had over a weekend while traveling.

Born Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, the 27-year-old was in Scottsdale, Arizona, to enjoy family, fashion, food, fire, and fun in the sun.

She opened a multi-slide carousel post with a shot of herself lounging on a chair outdoors in a black bikini featuring a sleek top and full bottoms.

Adding to her look with the dark two-piece swimsuit was a long black shirt which she wore open, and open-toe black sandals on her feet.

Hailie Jade sat beneath an umbrella for shade, wearing black shades with her hair pulled back as she put a hand up to her forehead to see without the sun’s glare.

“weekend recap,” she wrote for her caption, with an emoji to represent a woman dancing.

Hailie Jade shares her ‘weekend recap’ from Scottsdale

It’s unknown if Hailie Jade may have been in Arizona to celebrate someone’s engagement, possibly had a bachelorette party, or was just there to enjoy some fun with friends and family. She shared several images of beverages on the table in pitchers and glasses or in hand as she posed next to her 30-year-old sister outdoors.

Her sister is Alaina Marie Scott. The two also have a brother, Stevie Laine Scott. The hip-hop legend Eminem shares all three kids with his ex-wife, Kim Scott.

In her IG photo, the two women were all smiles as Hailie Jade had her long, wavy locks flowing past her shoulders and kept her black shades resting atop her head. Her friend wore all white, including a bucket hat with the word “Bride” on it.

In a quick video, a hibachi chef works outdoors with a grill as a huge flame erupts from the top. A video after that shows a large toy squirt gun squirting an unknown beverage into the bride-to-be’s open mouth.

From there, the party continues with a club-style video clip featuring women dancing as House of Pain’s classic anthem, Jump Around, blares from nearby speakers.

Halie closed out her IG carousel post with several images showing her in additional outfits. She poses near a sign for Cala Scottsdale, wearing a long, tight pink dress with straps extending around her neck and a strategic cutout revealing part of her midsection.

In another image, Halie traded her vibrant long dress for a cowgirl look, wearing a black hat, tank top, and thigh-skimming black skirt with sleek black boots.

Her friend poses next to her, wearing a white hat to go with her white top featuring thin straps and frills, a denim miniskirt, and white boots.

In a final image, Halie poses with another drink in hand, seated on a comfy-looking white couch complete with pink pillows to her sides. For her latest outfit, she’s rocking another full-length shoulderless dress featuring a unique grey and white pattern that matches the Arizona vibe.

Hailie Jade recently celebrated her engagement

In February, Hailie Jade became officially engaged to her boyfriend, Evan McClintock. The two had been dating for six years, per People.

Eminem’s daughter revealed her big news in another IG post with “casual weekend recap” as part of her caption.

“2.4.23 💍 I love you @evanmcclintock11,” she also wrote, sharing a carousel of photos, including McClintock down on one knee to pop the question.

The couple celebrated their engagement with a rooftop party in Eminem’s home city of Detroit, Michigan.

Hailie Jade took to Instagram on May 2 to share a video featuring a montage of shots to commemorate their special moment and party.

Hailie Jade’s engagement announcement post above racked up over 400,000 likes and thousands of comments celebrating her big news.

It seems like life is plenty exciting for Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade, although one has to wonder where the bride’s father is during all these celebrations!