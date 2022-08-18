Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade rocks white cutout bodysuit

Hailie Jade goes all white in a cutout bodysuit for a paid partnership. Pic credit: @hailiejade/Instagram

Famous rapper Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade is making a name for herself online as she begins her own career as an adult.

Two years ago, Hailie graduated from Michigan State University after studying psychology and finished with an impressive 3.9 GPA.

While her plans for the future aren’t entirely clear, the 26-year-old is young and has time to figure out what she wants to do.

Lately, she’s taken to working on her new podcast and promoting paid partnership ads on her Instagram account.

Hailie has been famous for basically her entire life as her father mentioned her often in his work, and between his fame and her doing her own work, the star has about 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

Most recently, she used her platform to promote Puma as she has a paid partnership with the athletic clothing company.

Hailie Jade stuns in white cutout bodysuit to promote sales for paid partnership

Hailie showed off some of her style and modeling skills for the paid post.

She wore her long brown hair down and parted in the middle with sunglasses resting on top of her head. The bodysuit was completely white and included a few cutouts along her midriff and a narrow deep v-neck.

Adding a splash of color to the outfit, she chose a blue checkered purse and then showed off her impressive Pumas. The sneakers border the edge of the chunky-sneaker trend and are covered in swatches of color, including yellow, blue, teal, and pink. Narrow strips of white stand out from the color and complement her outfit.

She told her followers in the caption, “these [Puma women’s] shoes with every solid color fit is going to be my new go to [palette emoji] #pumapartner #foralltime.”

Hailie Jade reveals one of her biggest worries as a teenager

While Hailie is busy making a name for herself now, in the past, she often worried about what her father Eminem would say about some of her actions.

Eminem has been rather open about his struggle with addiction, and because of his struggles, Hailie did her best to stay away from drugs and alcohol at parties when she was a teenager.

However, it wasn’t always easy for her to avoid the substances.

In her new podcast, Just A Little Shady, she revealed she didn’t want to be around anyone who was drinking illegally because she didn’t want to be “in trouble.”

Hailie revealed, “One of my friends came up to me and talked right at my face and I was like, ‘Oh my God, you’re drinking,'” before adding that she was “so appalled.”

She worried that “even being associated with anyone there that was drinking” would result in her getting in trouble, but she added she “never got into trouble” because she “never did anything” that would have gotten her punished.