Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade relaxes by the pool in a zebra-print bikini

Kimberly Scott’s daughter Hailie Jade mentioned in several of his songs is all grown up. Pic credit:@hailiejade/Instagram

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade is making a name for herself with her stunning photos on Instagram. The Michigan State University graduate showed off her curves in a recent photo.

The 26-year-old donned a stylish zebra-print bikini with black bottoms as she stuck a pose from a luxurious location.

Hailie Jade Mathers had her hand placed by a cocktail as she turned her head toward the camera, wearing a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

She looked effortlessly stylish as she stood in the pool with one leg up to her knee.

Hailie let her long brunette hair flow as she donned a bracelet and pearl earrings to complete the look.

Hailie Jade rocks an animal print bikini in the latest snap

In the caption, the stunning social media influencer asked her 2.2 million followers a question: “does this pool make my butt look big 🤣😅”

Many of the comments on the photo were Eminem fans who alluded to his well-known protectiveness when it comes to his daughter.

One commenter assumed the Hailie’s Song rapper was lurking in the comments.

“Be careful what you comment, boys, EM is watching👀🤫” a person wrote.

Another fan joked that he was scared to answer Hailie’s question about her booty.

“I’m scared as hell to reply something, knowing a 48-year-old guy would name drop me in his next album. 😪” another added.

A follower was brave enough to answer whether the pool makes her booty look more prominent.

“Yes, yes it does..just don’t tell your father I said so 💀,” the commenter wrote.

Another fan doesn’t want Eminem, who references his daughter in about 20 songs, to make a song about him.

“If I speak, I get a diss track on me,” another Instagram followed joked.

Pic credit:@hailiejade/Instagram

Eminem says his daughter makes him proud in a rare interview

Eminem sat down with Mike Tyson on his podcast, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, and spoke about his daughter.

When asked by Mike what she is up to, he revealed she has a boyfriend but “no babies.”

The legendary rapper also said he is proud of her: “She’s made me proud for sure. She’s graduated from college.”

The Detriot rapper added that she graduated from Michigan State with a 3.9 GPA.

While Hailie is his only daughter, Eminem revealed he raised two of his nieces like his own, and raising kids is his proudest accomplishment.

In December last year, Hailie revealed she is a big fan of her father’s music by sharing her Spotify Wrapped analytics in a TikTok video.

In the video, she quoted one of his songs in response to whether she listens to her father’s music, responding: “I think my dad’s gone crazy,” seemingly referencing his music output.