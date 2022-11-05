Eminem’s daughter goes unbuttoned for celebration lunch

Hailie Jade rocked a white button-down in Los Angeles. Pic credit: @hailiejade/Instagram

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade looked incredible in a white button-down shirt while visiting Los Angeles to celebrate her father’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The down-to-earth beauty strolled through Beverly Hills after a lunch date in the crisp top, which she mainly left unbuttoned.

She also rocked a pair of trendy, high-rise jeans that fit her frame flawlessly.

The fashion-forward star accessorized the casual outfit with a sleek black purse, simple hoop earrings, a gold watch, and charming black boots.

Hailie is known for her stunning complexion, and she applied her makeup so masterfully that it almost looked like she wasn’t wearing any at all.

She wore her silky brunette locks down in sultry waves that cascaded over her shoulders.

Pic credit: Flash / BACKGRID

Hailie Jade showed off her gorgeous curves in skintight t-shirt and pleather pants

In late October, Hailie lit up her social media page with a snap of her looking fierce in tight pleather pants and a curve-hugging top.

The fashion-forward 26-year-old clearly knows her body as she struck a perfect pose on a sidewalk in the flattering ensemble.

She accessorized the look with a pair of gray workout sneakers, a white purse, and oversized sunglasses.

Hailie’s hair looked fresh out of the salon, worn down in loose, dreamy waves.

She captioned the share, “really not ready for the cold ☁️.”

Hailie’s fans obviously loved the post, as they turned up in the comment section with tons of praise.

One follower wrote, “Wow, Hailie, ya look absolutely beautiful. I hope ya have a great day.” Others remarked, “With the sneakers thoooo is a whole other flex only you pull off i feel 👏🔥👟” and “stunninggg😍✨ where’s the pants from?”

Pic credit: @hailiejade/Instagram

Hailie Jade rocked a scandalous outfit to promote her Just a Little Shady podcast

Hailie announced the launch of her brand new podcast, Just a Little Shady, back in July, and based on her social media posts, it’s off to a great start!

The thriving beauty influencer took to Instagram to announce “the first ever traveling podcast episode,” wearing a slinky chain link crop top and tight black pants.

She slicked her long brunette back into a chic ponytail and added a tasteful touch of makeup.

Hailie has been hyping up the show on her Instagram page since before its launch, and there’s no sign of her slowing down anytime soon.

So, if you want to get to know Hailie a little better, now’s the perfect time to check out her podcast!