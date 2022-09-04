Eminem offers to play for NFL team, says he’ll ‘lace up whenever’

Eminem at the 50 Cent Star Ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Rapper Eminem is known for supporting the city of Detroit and its sports teams, as he famously hails from that area.

Now he’s looking to give even more support to the city’s NFL team, as he’s volunteered to play for them anytime they want to sign him and put him in a game.

The multi-Grammy-winning hip-hop artist made statements offering to be part of the Detroit Lions’ roster during a recent episode of Hard Knocks.

HBO’s documentary-style series focuses on one particular team as they prepare for the upcoming NFL season.

For the show’s 16th season, the Lions’ players and personnel are under the spotlight as they look to improve upon their disappointing record from their 2021 campaign.

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, appears in an episode of the popular show as he’s on the sidelines during one of the team’s practices and comments about joining the roster. However, based on a recent award win, he may want to consider a different path.

Eminem appears in Hard Knocks with NFL team

Based on HBO’s Hard Knocks footage, rapper Eminem is fully willing to play for the Detroit Lions. A clip from a recent episode surfaced on the show’s official Instagram page in which the 49-year-old rapper offers to “lace up” to help the team at “any position.”

“I said, I’m here for whatever position. Any of ’em, all of ’em,” he commented during the show.

A bit later in the footage, Eminem shakes hands with some of the players who wanted to meet him. They invite him to come to see some games during their upcoming season.

“I said I’ll lace up whenever. I’ll come to every game. I’ll stand on the sideline and if you guys need to put me in, put me in,” the rapper tells the Lions players, adding, “Any position, I’m good…Actually, any position, I’m great.”

The Detroit Lions finished their 2021 NFL season at a disappointing 3-13-1 overall. It was their first season under head coach Dan Campbell, who is returning for his second season.

The team looked to beef up their defense thanks to the 2022 NFL Draft with several selections, including the No. 2 pick. That brought them defensive end Aidan Hutchinson who played for Michigan and was a 2021 Lombardi Award winner.

Per the Detroit Lions website, the team also drafted and signed Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, their No. 12 pick, giving them help on the other side of the ball. Along with those picks, they also drafted several linebackers, a safety, a tight end, and a cornerback in later rounds of the draft, who they’ve since signed.

Eminem wins Emmys with Super Bowl 2022 performers

While Eminem probably won’t be suiting up for any Detroit Lions games as he’ll hit age 50 this October, he’s likely to continue with his other career as a musician, producer, and performer.

Those particular aspects of his career recently won him two Daytime Creative Emmys alongside fellow Super Bowl halftime performers, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and special guest, 50 Cent.

On Saturday, the Television Academy tweeted that the group of performers had won the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) award for their show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles during The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

Per Variety’s report, the group of performers also won the Emmy for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special based on their West Coast-themed halftime show this past February.

With Eminem winning Emmy awards, it has him close to a rare and distinguished achievement. According to Daily Mail, he’s just one award away from achieving EGOT status.

To achieve EGOT status requires an individual winning at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award. Emmy needs to win a Tony in order to put himself in a group that includes Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

As of this writing, only 17 individuals can claim EGOT status. The most recent winners include musicians John Legend and Jennifer Hudson.

The Tony Award is given out to recognize excellence in live Broadway theatre, something Eminem has yet to get involved with.

With that in mind, Slim Shady may want to take to the stage to create and star in his own musical production. He could even produce and appear in a Broadway show featuring his music and playing for the Detroit Lions, as it would probably be safer and could get him that Tony he needs.

Hard Knocks airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on HBO.