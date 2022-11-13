Emily Tanner showed off her abs in a crop top and shorts. Pic credit: @emilyytanner/Instagram

Stunning blonde Emily Tanner raised temperatures as she donned the shortest of shorts to take in a NASCAR race.

The social media model rocked a pair of black denim shorts with a frayed hem for a casual afternoon outfit.

Her suntanned legs were seen in the picture, but it was her toned midriff that was the star of the show.

27-year-old Emily paired the shorts with a knitted crop top in a checkerboard pattern which made way for her abs to steal the limelight.

The black and white top featured a knitted trim which contrasted with the black wool in the pattern, and white stitching was added for some extra detail.

Its checkered pattern gave a subtle nod to the black and white flag, which signifies the end of a race in the stock car racing sport.

Pic credit: @emilyytanner/Instagram

She layered the top with a two-tone denim bomber jacket with silver button detailing and an athletic trim.

The denim jacket was left unbuttoned as Emily showed off her crop top underneath, which was accessorized with her NASCAR lanyard.

She wore a black quilted purse with gold chain detailing across her body, and she further accessorized the look with gold chains around her neck.

Emily Tanner goes hiking for Celsius

Emily took to the Los Angeles hills to promote her favorite energy drink from a partnered brand, Celsius.

The energy drink is specially formulated to work with your body to help reach your fitness goals.

Many fitness fanatics are a fan of the energy source, and Emily is one of them.

She posted a series of stunning pictures during a hike in LA to promote the flavored drink.

Her body looked incredible in the sunshine while she wore a tight grey activewear set for the sweat-inducing climb.

She wore a light gray crop top and a matching pair of shorts as she posed with her mango and passionfruit drink.

The crop top featured thin spaghetti straps and a scooped neckline, showing off her sculpted upper body.

In one image, she faced away from the camera, revealing that the top was backless, aside from two thin straps which crisscrossed across her back.

Between the breathtaking scenery and Emily’s jaw-dropping figure, fans were given a real treat in the form of the Instagram post.

She noted her love of all the flavors created by the brand as she captioned the images, “Never met a @celsiusofficial I didn’t like.”

Emily Tanner sizzles in yellow string bikini

Getting her sweat on during all those LA hikes is clearly working for Emily, as she looked incredible in a skimpy bikini by the poolside in a recent photo.

She rocked a tiny triangle bikini by swimwear brand Triang as she lounged by the pool, contemplating her upcoming birthday.

The lemon-colored bikini was fastened by string ties and looked sensational against the model’s sun-kissed complexion.

Emily relaxed on a rattan chair with a bottled refreshment as she dipped a foot into the pool water to cool off.

The barely-there two-piece showcased her model physique and an enviable set of abs.

Her caption read, “My face when people are about to start saying ‘you’re almost 30 ‘🙃 … turning 28 in less than a month and I’m feeling eeekk about it…🫣 time is such a weird thing ain’t it.”