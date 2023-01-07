Emily Tanner goes all-green as she poses for an elegant mirror selfie. Pic credit: @emilyytanner/Instagram

Emily Tanner brought her A-game as she styled in an all-green ensemble for a special night out.

Emily is undoubtedly known for her killer looks and kind-hearted personality, and she started off 2023 by proving just that.

The 28-year-old took to her Instagram with the two posts as she gifted her fans with the aesthetically pleasing treats.

The fashion model rang in the New Year by styling in a rather mesmerizing look as she posed in the mirror to showcase the flashy fit.

Emily was captured from the waist up as she stood inside a spacious, marble-filled room.

The lofty space also featured an abstract painting that filled up the white wall that was present in the background.

Emily Tanner is gorgeous in green

Her mesmerizing fit included a vibrant, lime-green corset top that hugged her body perfectly while accentuating her tiny waist.

She matched the corset with what seemed to be a matching lime-green skirt that peeked out from the bottom of the shots.

Emily then styled her hair in light blonde waves for the special occasion as she had some of it clipped back while the rest flowed down the front of her lime-green top.

She further accessorized with a beautiful assortment of silver jewelry. She was captured wearing some small silver hoop earrings along with an array of silver studs that went up along her ears.

She then captioned the post, “In case I forget my name” in reference to the silver “Emily” necklace that she wore around her neck.

Overall, Emily looked phenomenal in her electrifying attire as she executed it with absolute ease.

Emily Tanner is a proud ambassador of Celsius Energy

In another recent post, Emily hit the basketball court while simultaneously promoting one of her favorite brands.

As she held the basketball in one hand, the model tightly held onto her Celsius Energy drink in the other.

Emily has worked with Celsius a handful of times in the past, hence why she is a proud ambassador for the company.

The blonde beauty has expressed her love for the tasty products and the non-jittering energy that the products deliver.

For this particular picture, Emily was captured happily sipping on their Arctic Vibe flavor, which is described to taste like an assortment of sparkling berries.

As she held the energy drink, Emily wore an all-black athletic fit that included a low-cut, long-sleeved top and a pair of black shorts.

Shen then finalized the fit by wearing some white socks and matching white sneakers.

In the last two slides, Emily looked to be thoroughly enjoying herself as she was laughing and smiling while caught in mid-action as she aimed the basketball at the hoop in front of her.

She captioned the post, “Guess I’m just a sporty girlie @celsiusofficial *disclaimer: I can play just about any sport but basketball lol* #celsius #celsiuslivefit #celsiusambassador.”

Fans can now shop the wide selection of flavors online or find them at select local stores.