Emily Tanner raised temperatures as she posed in a black string bikini. Pic credit: @emilyytanner/Instagram

Emily Tanner set temperatures soaring as she rinsed her incredible figure off for a sizzling bikini snap.

She positioned herself under a large waterfall shower and the 27-year-old stunner closed her eyes as the water fell over her.

Her body was bronzed and toned to perfection in the snap shared with her 839k followers.

The model and influencer wore a classic black bikini to rinse off under the water, and it flattered her body perfectly.

The triangular bikini was connected by thin black strings which fastened behind the beauty’s neck in a halterneck style.

Her bottoms were fastened by similar strings high on her hips and the barely-there bikini showcased an insane set of rock-hard abs.

The photo came as part of a trio, with a swipe right showing Emily side-on and looking up towards the shower head as she gripped the water controls.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The outdoor shower area was tiled with a beautiful blue mosaic that contrasted nicely with the surrounding stark white wall.

Fans were quick to double-tap, leaving over 13k likes on the post in less than 24 hours as well as hundreds of comments.

Fire and heart-eyes emojis were popular among followers, while others left comments complimenting the blonde bombshell’s appearance.

One wrote, “You look so good!!,” while another marveled at her figure, writing, “Perfect body 😍.”

Pic credit: @emilyytanner/Instagram

Emily Tanner stuns in black cutout swimsuit for Celcius Official

With such an incredible body, it’s no surprise that Emily likes to work out to keep herself in shape, and she does so with the aid of Celcius Official.

The fitness drink is designed to boost metabolism and help burn body fat when combined with exercise.

Partnered with the brand, she is often seen clutching one of their many flavors, and during a trip to Monaco, she shared that she takes the drink everywhere she goes, even if that means out of the country.

Sharing a breathtaking snap from Monte Carlo, she was seen holding a can of Tropical Vibe flavor as she posed on a yacht in a stunning black swimsuit which showed off her killer figure.

The one-piece was black with intricate cutout detailing and a plunging neckline that tied together in the center with black string.

Emily’s blonde tresses were left natural as she rocked a mane of unruly beachy waves.

She looked off to the side as the evening sunset washed over her. Ocean waves were seen glistening in the stunning backdrop, with Emily captioning the image, “Can’t even leave the country without my @celciusofficial.”

Emily Tanner shows off figure in cutout swimsuit

Emily proved that she can rock a black one-piece like a pro as she donned another cutout swimsuit, this time from a boat in France.

Wearing a sensational swimsuit from luxury brand ALT Swim, she expressed her love for the brand’s swimwear and Europe.

The black suit featured bold cutouts which showcased Emily’s fabulous curves. Halterneck style, it crossed at the neck and gathered in the middle by gold ring hardware.

It had a high-leg cut and Emily paired the monochrome look with a pair of black cat-eye shades for a super-cool finish.

A swipe right showed a close-up of the little black number so fans could really appreciate the elaborate cutout details.

She accessorized with multiple gold rings and necklaces of varying lengths.

Emily wore the Zelda One-piece in Black. It comes in three other color options, White, Tango, and Malibu. The suit is priced at $140.00